Mizkif is ‘very confident’ about investigation following suspension from OTK

Twitch streamer Mizkif returned to his livestream today after a three-week hiatus following allegations that accused Mizkif and Maya Higa of covering up AdrianahLee’s sexual assault by CrazySlick. Mizkif offered little new insight into the still-ongoing investigation but confirmed that both CrazySlick has been removed from his home and that he’s still under suspension from OTK.

On Sept. 19, Twitch streamer Trainwreck accused Mizkif and ex-girlfriend Maya Higa of covering up the sexual assault of an unnamed Twitch streamer. AdrianahLee, a fellow Austin-based streamer, shortly after confirmed that Trainwreck was referring to her assault by CrazySlick, which she initially reported one year ago. In her stream, Lee claimed that Mizkif and Higa encouraged her to write a “diluted version of the story” that was allegedly proofread by Higa.

While many streamers both directly and indirectly involved in the situation quickly made public statements, Mizkif notably went silent on the matter. In a TwitLonger that was later released, Mizkif apologized for his actions and said that his organization, OTK, was under outside investigation and that he had been placed under suspension.

On Oct. 10, Mizkif went live on his Twitch stream for the first time in nearly three weeks, anxious to address the still-ongoing situation. In his brief update, Mizkif confirmed that CrazySlick, who previously took residence at Mizkif’s home, had been removed from the premises, with the OTK co-founder repeatedly condemning his former friend. Mizkif then explained his current standing with OTK.

“As of right now, because of the investigation that is going on, it’s pretty evident that I’m off OTK right now, until the investigation is over,” Mizkif said. “I am glad that OTK is taking this shit very seriously. This is a very serious investigation, and this is a very serious legal matter. I am currently on leave from OTK.”

Mizkif went on to elaborate on the full extent of his absence from the organization he help start. “I’m off OTK, I haven’t been in meetings, I haven’t talked to them,” he said. “The only people I can talk to are non-org owners. I’m out.”

Despite being displaced from OTK, Mizkif remained optimistic about the potential outcome of the external investigation. “I’m very confident in the investigation. I am very, very confident,” he said.

The Twitch streamer said he had been advised to avoid speaking further on the topic due to the still-ongoing nature of the investigation. While it is unclear what the possible outcomes could be, Mizkif remains optimistic about the investigation.