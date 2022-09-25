After a week of accusations, Maya Higa is stepping back from streaming

Maya Higa, popular Twitch streamer and animal conservation activist, will take a break “from [her] online platforms indefinitely.” This follows massive backlash directed towards her regarding “covering up” the sexual assault of fellow streamer Adrianah Lee.

This past weekend, streamer TrainwrecksTV alleged fellow Twitch streamers Mizkif and Higa of attempting to use their power to stop their friend CrazySlick from being reprimanded for an alleged sexual assault. More information has been revealed from multiple parties in recent days, including testimonies from Lee herself, that have led Mizkif and now Higa to take breaks from their platforms.

“I never intended for my status to influence Adrianah,” Higa wrote in a Twitlonger. “I would never knowingly protect a predator, and I would never threaten or discourage a victim from speaking out about their experiences.

Higa was one of the first streamers to publicly address the situation via Twitch, opting to talk to her audience live the night the allegations came to light. In this stream, she revealed that Lee did not believe the situation to be sexual assault until recently, acknowledging that she had looked over Lee’s original Twitlonger before she posted it. Since then, Higa has been silent on all social media platforms, while other large streamers have continued to dive into the accusations heavily.

“I have remained in this industry because I have always seen streaming as a means to an end—the end being a powerful platform for conservation education,” Higa wrote. “For those of you who are still willing to support my platform, thank you. For those of you unwilling, I understand.”

At this time, it is unclear if and when Higa will return to her social platforms.