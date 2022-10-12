Wolfabelle slams Mizkif and his fans for ‘acting like nothing happened’ during early Twitch return

She couldn't believe it played out the way it did.

Mizkif returned to Twitch on Oct. 10 for the first time since being accused of playing a role in covering up an alleged sexual assault incident involving his friend, CrazySlick, and AdrianahLee.

It was a huge talking point because it didn’t play out the way some people, including Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, thought. Rather than having a prepared statement with an apology, the suspended One True King co-owner said he was “very confident” with how the investigation was playing out and carried on with business as usual.

Wolfabelle was furious, and her reaction generated quite a buzz on social media.

Screengrab via Mizkif on Twitch

“You know what’s fucked up? You know what’s so fucking fucked up? Is that motherfucker can come back to 60,000 viewers like nothing ever fucking happened,” she said in disbelief.

“It actually annoys me. Like, why aren’t people held accountable.”

When she tuned into his return stream, she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I saw the stream, and I was like, what the fuck?” she said. “He’s just reacting as normal. Nothing else. He doesn’t say anything [about it] or any of that kind of shit.”

Wolfabelle also criticized his fans for hopping aboard en masse to support him despite the accusations. “And then 60,000 people decide to come and watch him doing his normal streams after all that shit.”

Because the investigation is still underway, Mizkif hasn’t been found guilty of anything.

No concrete evidence has been made publicly available, either.

So, despite Wolfabelle’s frustration, people were quick to point out that, at this stage, the only thing Mizkif is guilty of is being stupid and having poor judgment–which is something he’s already admitted before his unplanned hiatus.