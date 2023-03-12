Kai Cenat wins Streamer of the Year after record-breaking year on Twitch

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat was crowned Streamer of the Year at QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards tonight. Cenat’s win at the second ever Streamer Awards comes off the back of the content creator’s most successful year yet.

Cenat was undoubtedly the livestreaming content creator that defined much of 2022. The AMP affiliated streamer began 2022 by surpassing xQc as the streamer with the most concurrent subscribers. Only recently, Cenat also usurped Ludwig’s crown as the most subscribed to channel ever on Twitch by reaching over 283,067 subscribers near the tail-end of his 28-day subathon.

In 2022, Kai Cenat also had on multiple high-profile guests, supplementing his already high-octane streams. The Streamer of the Year featured personalities and stars such as Ice Spice, 21 Savage, Drake, and others. Nominated for Streamer of the Year alongside xQc, Jerma985, and Hasanabi, Cenat stood out as the clear favorite to win the event’s ultimate award given his historic year on Twitch.

Few were surprised when Cenat was announced the Streamer of the Year. Though Cenat could not attend the event in-person, he still had some words to share about his latest achievement. “God, I did it again, you feel what I’m saying,” Cenat said in pre-recorded message. “I want go ahead and thank God first before anything, thank my family and friends, and thank anyone who helped me with this whole thing. I just want to say I appreciate anyone who cast me a vote.”

Cenat also made it clear that this year is not the end of his meteoric rise on Twitch, making sure to mention that he still has plenty in store despite his historic run.

Cenat was not the only big winner at QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards, as Aceu, TenZ, xQc, Hasanabi, and various other high-profile and rising steamers were also victors in their own respective categories. For the entire list of winners at the Streamer Awards, check out the full results here.