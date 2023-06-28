Ironmouse blows past her own Twitch subscriber record, sets sights on Ninja in top three

Ironmouse has once again shattered records on Twitch, becoming the most-subscribed female streamer for the second time after toppling her previous record on day 26 of her charity subathon yesterday. The next closest is KKatamina, who had 73,623 subscribers in Nov. 2021 after running a subathon of her own.

The pioneering VTuber set the previous record last year after amassing 171,818 subscribers. She surpassed it on June 26, soaring to 175,446 subscribers and counting.

It’s about 100,000 subs off the third-highest all-time record, which Ninja set after hitting 269,154 subscribers at the height of the Fortnite craze in 2018, but Ironmouse still has time to chase it down before her subathon ends on June 30.

Rather than doing the subathon for her own benefit, Ironmouse is using it as a means to raise money for The Immune Deficiency Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on improving the diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life of people affected by primary immunodeficiency. Ironmouse has the disorder herself and has been open about her struggles.

As it stands, Ironmouse has more active subs than any other streamer on Twitch. Only time will tell whether she’s able to overtake Ninja and pose a threat to Ludwig and KaiCenat—the latter of which holds the all-time record of 306,621. But if she doesn’t do it this time, there’s no reason why she can’t do it the next time, or the time after again.

The charismatic and charming VTuber has hosted several subathons now and knows a thing or two about what makes them successful. Plus, she’s established herself as the most popular VTuber on the internet, and even though others have burst onto the scene since, none have come close to challenging her for the throne.

About the author