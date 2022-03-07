VTuber Ironmouse’s subathon ends after 31 days with 171,818 Twitch subs

VTuber Ironmouse’s subathon has ended after 31 days of streaming. The screen faded to black with her Twitch subscriber count sitting at 171,818 subs.

Her final sub total added to her previous milestones and cemented her as the third-most-subscribed Twitch channel of all-time, sitting behind Ninja’s 268,154 subscribers from April 2018 and Ludwig’s top mark of 283,066 subscribers from his own subathon last April.

“Today is the end! We finished on day 31 and I am overjoyed,” Ironmouse said on Twitter. “Thank you all for one of the greatest months of my life. I am eternally grateful for all your love and support and I am just shocked at all the milestones we hit. Thank you all I love you!”

Over the course of Ironmouse’s subathon, which began on Feb. 5, viewers watched over 8.9 million hours of her content, according to TwitchTracker. She gained more than 144,604 followers and she averaged 12,661 viewers, peaking at 27,674 on Feb. 26.

Ironmouse became the most subscribed female streamer in Twitch history just 11 days into her subathon. Likewise, she became the first English-speaking VTuber to break one million followers on the platform on the same day. Everything after that just added to her lead over the competition.

And even though she just completed a full month of consecutive streaming and content creation, she’ll be live again tomorrow to pick up her usual schedule.