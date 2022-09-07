Ironmouse bursts into tears after CDawg, Abroad raise $300k to support others with her condition

Popular Twitch VTuber Ironmouse couldn’t hold back the tears while thanking Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun and Chris “Abroad in Japan” Broad for raising $316,000 for the Immune Therapy Foundation.

The selfless duo streamed themselves cycling across Hokkaido, Japan’s second-largest island, in a journey spanning eight days and 750km between Aug. 28 and Sep. 5. to raise money for the cause.

They supported the foundation after hearing about Ironmouse’s struggles with common variable immune deficiency, and it meant a lot: her emotional reaction said it all.

Screengrab via Ironmouse on YouTube

“It means the world to me that Connor’s doing this,” she said.

“When he told me that he was doing this, I cried a lot because it was just a surprise that someone would go out of their way to do something so incredible and selfless and so taxing on the body all for a cause that not a lot of people know about.”

Ironmouse burst into tears before she could finish. They didn’t appear on her VTuber model, obviously. But it could be heard in the sniffling as she wholeheartedly thanked him for making it happen.

“Oh god. I am not crying,” the VTuber said.

“It means a lot to me. Thank you. And thank you to everybody who donated. Thank you to everybody who’s been here this whole time. Thank you to Chris for going along with this crazy idea and to everybody that has been supporting them. I appreciate it.”

Ironmouse said the Immune Therapy Foundation played a pivotal role in supporting her when she was first diagnosed with her condition and was “scared” because she “didn’t know what the fuck was going on.”

For that reason, she said they hold a special place in her heart; it means a lot to see her friends and fans go out of their way to donate money, let alone raise $316,000.