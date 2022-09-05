CDawg and Abroad in Japan complete 750km cycle across Hokkaido, raise $316,000 for Immune Therapy Foundation

After eight days and more than 750 kilometers cycled across Japan’s northernmost island Hokkaido, Connor “CDawgVA” Colquhoun and Chris “Abroad in Japan” Broad completed their journey—all while raising over $310,000 for the Immune Therapy Foundation (IDF.)

The YouTube duo, best known for their individual content and occasional shared travel series Wacky Weekend, started their cycling journey on Aug. 28 with the goal of biking across Hokkaido for personal accomplishment and charity.

🚴‍♂️ 8 days, 750km across Hokkaido

🔥46,000 calories burned

🥳 $300,000 raised for the Immune Therapy Foundation



Thank you to everyone who joined our epic journey & particularly to @CDawgVA for being the architect of this crazy challenge 🙏

🍿Big AiJ video to drop in a few weeks pic.twitter.com/7KmvaNuEGY — Chris Broad (@AbroadInJapan) September 5, 2022

CDawg streamed the majority of the experience live on Twitch during those eight days, barring a few sections of technical difficulties plaguing the broadcast for a number of reasons. His stream featured a map to track the pair’s position and progress, updates on donations, and text-to-speech functions that were played live on a speaker attached to the Welsh creator’s bike.

From cycling uphill during a storm, taking a tumble, and avoiding close calls with everyone’s favorite anime character Truck-kun, the journey ended with a total of $316,469.69 raised for the IDF community over those eight days. While the stream was live, CDawg averaged 17,408 viewers and peaked at 31,802 at the very end, according to TwitchTracker.

Trying my best to not become a shitty isekai protag pic.twitter.com/N4HGLy2X0e — Connor (@CDawgVA) September 2, 2022

As he said before the very first leg of the trip began, CDawg partially chose to support the IDF community due to its importance to his friend and popular VTuber Ironmouse who has openly talked about struggling with Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID.) Ironmouse would often co-stream the cycling and push her community to support the event.

I remember being so frightened not knowing anything about having a PID and trying to learn all I could to ease my fears. I hope we can continue to raise awareness for all those with PID out there and raise awareness for plasma donation. I love you all thank you so much. — 💖ironmouse😈VSHOJO💖 (@ironmouse) September 5, 2022

If you missed any of the journey, all of the VODs are currently available on CDawg’s YouTube VOD channel and a highly-produced overview of the entire trip will be uploaded to Abroad in Japan in the coming weeks, as Chris and his team were filming for a video throughout.