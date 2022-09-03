“I think he’s acting”: xQc claims Ninja deceived his audience with recent outburst

Popular Twitch streamer xQc raised suspicions around fellow streamer Ninja’s sudden exit from streaming, claiming that the Fortnite player was only acting in his abrupt hiatus announcement.

Ninja garnered attention from all across Twitch on Sept. 1, as the streamer unexpectedly quit his game, announced an impromptu hiatus, and completely reworked his Twitter page. Though Ninja’s outburst was initially thought to simply be a gamer rage-quitting from Fortnite and suddenly re-evaluating his streaming career, many viewers have begun to question the validity of Ninja’s on-stream break down.

Since his dramatic exit, viewers have since theorized that Ninja could be pulling a publicity stunt meant to give more attention to a potential future platform shift. The 31-year-old streamer notably mentioned that he does not know “where” his next stream would take place, both on broadcast and in the ominous Tweet following. Alongside this, Twitch also de-partnered Ninja shortly after his broadcast ended, also signaling that he may no longer have a contract with the platform.

XQc, the single most-viewed streamer on Twitch, felt inclined to agree with this line of thought. “I think he’s acting too,” xQc stated while watching the last moments of Ninja’s stream. “This feels so weird to me. That was weird.”

The French-Canadian streamer went on to elaborate that he had a difficult time believing that Ninja suddenly decided to call it quits three hours into his broadcast. Though xQc did not state whether or not he believes Ninja’s potential deception was to signal a potential platform change to YouTube or any other platform, that quickly became the prevailing opinion in his chat.

While only time will tell what truly caused Ninja to suddenly leave Twitch, xQc believes it was not simply a game of Fortnite.