Ninja’s latest stream has fans wondering whether he’s taking a break—or has something else coming

Popular Twitch streamer and former Fortnite pro Ninja has left viewers bewildered after his latest stream today, abruptly ending his broadcast and declaring his ominous intentions to take a break.

While streaming Fortnite with fellow Twitch streamer SypherPK, Ninja suddenly stopped playing and responding to his friend. The livestreamer said that he “couldn’t do it anymore” and immediately quit the game. Soon after leaving, Ninja said that he not only needed a break from Fortnite but streaming in general.

“I can’t do it anymore dude, I can’t. I’m sick of this dude,” Ninja bluntly said. “I’m done. In fact, I honestly have to take a break from streaming. I’m going to lose my fucking mind, bro.” After apologizing to SypherPK for leaving the game, Ninja addressed his chat by saying he does not know when, or even where, he will go live next.

After ending his stream, Ninja seemingly also cleaned out much of his social media presence. The content creator notably removed his profile picture, removed his bio, and changed his header to read “Time Out.” Ninja only left another ominous message that reads: “I just need a break…I don’t know when I will be back, or where.”

Streaming reporter Zach Bussey has also tweeted that Ninja is no longer partnered on Twitch.

I just need a break…I don't know when I will be back, or where — User Not Found (@Ninja) September 1, 2022

SypherPK had little insight to offer after his streaming partner and Fortnite duo suddenly left in dramatic fashion. The streamer, along with Ninja’s remaining viewers, theorized that Ninja was simply suffering from burnout given his longevity in the content creation space and other recent ventures such as his streaming master class.

Many replies to Ninja’s tweet theorize that Ninja intends to move off of Twitch and onto YouTube, as many other content creators are currently doing. This has not been corroborated by Ninja nor any other sources, and his erratic behavior shortly before abandoning his stream may suggest something else could be afoot for the livestreamer.

Fans are currently in the dark about both the reason behind Ninja’s sudden departure and his message inferring he may go live somewhere else.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.