How to update Among Us on PC, Mobile, and Console?

Among Us may look like it rose to fame out of nowhere, but it’s been around since 2018. With a little push from popular streamers, the game caught the wind below its wings and grew into a phenomenon.

Shortly after becoming a hit, Among Us started to branch into other gaming platforms and its player base grew exponentially. Developers even had a hard time with keeping their servers running since they didn’t expect to draw in enough players to crash the servers.

Like other multiplayer titles, Among Us receives frequent updates that aim to fine-tune the game. When an update is out, you’ll need to install the patch before playing it, and if Among Us has been your gateway to gaming, the update process may look more challenging than it’s supposed to be.

Updating Among Us will be different for all gaming platforms, but starting the download on all of them should only take you a few minutes.

Here’s how you can update Among Us on PC, mobile, and console.

How to update Among Us on PC?

Among Us doesn’t have its own separate client. Players use Steam to download and play the game, meaning you’ll also need to go through Steam’s regular process of updating games.

Head over to your Library and look for Among Us.

Right-click on Among Us and select Properties.

Navigate to the Updates tab and enable “Always keep this game updated.”

After enabling this option, Among Us will automatically update every time there’s a patch. A blue text saying that an update is ready will appear next to Among Us if there’s a new available update, and Steam will automatically forward you to the Downloads page if you try to launch the game while it’s missing a patch. The tab allows you to start the downloading process, but Steam will automatically update it for you if you run the game through a Desktop shortcut.

How to update Among Us on Android?

Downloading Among Us through Google Play Store isn’t any different than installing a regular app. All games are basically apps and you can update them by navigating to the Updates tab of the Google Play Store.

Launch Google Play Store and click on your profile picture on the top right corner of your screen.

Choose Manage apps and device.

Tap on the Updates panel under Overview.

If there’s an Among Us update, the game should appear on the list of apps that have an update ready to be installed.

You can start installing the patch by tapping on Install.

How to update Among Us on iPhone or iPad?

Any game you’ll download off the App Store will be considered as an app and you’ll be able to update them just like any other app on your phone or tablet.

To update Among Us on iPhone or iPad, you’ll need to:

Launch the App Store.

Click on your profile icon at the top of the screen.

Scroll down to see pending updates. You can also take a look at the release notes on this tab and learn more about the update as it starts to download.



How to update Among Us on Mac?

Updating Among Us on a Mac will be trickier than other platforms since it’ll depend on which method you used to download the game on your Mac.

Users who own an M1 Mac will be able to download Among Us through the Apple App Store, which will also change the process to update the game. Among Us won’t be different from other apps on your Mac that you downloaded off the App Store so the steps will be the same.

Launch the App Store.

Click on updates on the sidebar.

Once you’re in the updates tab, you’ll see the list of all the apps that have an update.

Choose Update next to Among Us to start updating the game.

If you’re using an Android emulator to play Among Us on your Mac, you’ll need to follow the same procedure as Android users. Players who’ve gone with the bootcamp method to play Among Us, on the other hand, can update the game through Steam.

How can you update Among Us on Nintendo Switch?

Fire up your Nintendo Switch and find Among Us in your library. If you can’t seem to find the game, check out the All Software section on the right side.

Highlight Among Us and press minus or plus on your joypad.

A new menu will appear and you’ll need to choose Software Update to move on with the process.

After clicking on that, your Switch will ask your whether you’d like to update the game via the Internet and the update will start after confirming your choice.

How can you update Among Us on PlayStation and Xbox?

As of now, Among Us isn’t available on PlayStation or Xbox, but it’s looking to launch on these platforms. Once Among Us hits the PlayStation and Xbox stores, the game should automatically notify you whenever there’s an update. Here’s how to update them on the two platforms based on their standard process.

On PlayStation 5:

Go to your Library and select Among Us.

Press the Options button and choose Check for Update.

If an update is available, you can start downloading it by following the on-screen instructions.

On Xbox Series X/S: