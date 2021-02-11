Hour of gaming with Shroud sells for $53,000 to Ludwig after streamers engage in bidding war on charity stream

It was the most expensive item at the auction.

Twitch streamer Maya has been hosting a charity auction over the last day to raise money for her nonprofit organization Alveus who plans to build an exotic animal sanctuary and digital education center.

Over the duration of the stream, Maya was able to raise over $400,000, however, one item sold for by far the most and that was an hour of gaming with popular Twitch streamer Shroud.

As the item went on auction it did not take long before it reached tens of thousands eventually becoming a bidding war around the $50,000 mark as multiple different streamers put forward their offers.

Some of the front runners in the auction were Ludwig and a smaller streamer named Rizenbr, among a range of different bidders.

Ultimately, Ludwig took home the hour, with a winning bid of $53,000.

I bought shroud — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) February 11, 2021

This item was the most expensive of the day followed by a golden shovel signed by Sodapoppin that was sold to Mizkif for $31,000 after the highest bidder failed to fulfill the transaction.

Overall the stream appeared to be a great success for Maya who managed to raise a massive portion of her $500,000 goal throughout the stream.