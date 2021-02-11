Maya raises over $400,000 for her nonprofit organization Alveus during charity stream

Livestreamer and conservationist Maya has raised over $400,000 towards her nonprofit organization and exotic animal sanctuary Alveus during a fundathon charity Livestream.

Over the duration of the stream viewers donated towards the fund as well as bidding on items from some of the most popular streamers on the platform with all proceeds going to Alveus.

Some items came in the form of simple items such as a framed picture that went for $6000 and a sheet of bubble wrap that went for $4800.

One of the most expensive items of the day, however, was T-Pain’s Gucci loafers that went for over $12,000. Another expensive item was xQc’s Luminosity gaming jersey selling for $12,500.

There were two items that outsold all others throughout the stream. These were an hour of gaming with Shroud, this sold for the most clocking in at $50,000. A close second was a golden shovel signed by Sodapoppin that went for a whopping $31,000 to Mizkif after a higher bidder pulled out of the transaction.

With the money raised from the stream, Maya plans to open up an exotic animal sanctuary in Texas that will be used for conservation and as a virtual education center.

Maya has also in the past shared the idea of having streamers come and be educated on the wildlife while making content for their streams and supporting the organization.

Being a streamer and conservationist, Maya has always used her platform to encourage others to learn about wildlife and conservation. On top of her usual stream content, Maya also hosts a podcast called the Conservation Cast where she discusses the topic in long-form with professional guests.

The stream is currently still running and expected to reach its goal of 500,000 very soon.