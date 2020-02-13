Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey joins Facebook Gaming

Legendary mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion Ronda Rousey will begin her streaming career exclusively on Facebook Gaming, she announced today.

Rousey had an extremely successful career in fighting. She won a bronze medal in Judo for the U.S. at the 2008 China Olympic Games and later transitioned to MMA, where she was most notably the UFC women’s bantamweight champion for almost three years, having successfully defended her belt six times.

She’s been away from the MMA circuit since her second loss in the UFC in December 2016 and has been participating in movies and making appearances at WWE. “Game streaming is one of the rawest and most authentic mediums, and the time is right for me to jump into the stream exclusively on Facebook Gaming,” Rousey said on Twitter.

Rousey’s inaugural stream will take place next week on Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 5pm CT. She’ll donate all the earnings from her first stream to Australian bushfire recovery efforts.

“Gaming has always been a huge part of my life, and I can’t wait to share that passion with my millions of fans on Facebook Gaming,” Rousey said. “Through my streams, people can hang out with the real me, not the ‘character’ version of myself they’re used to seeing, though the “Rowdy One” can’t always be contained.”

Rousey said that she’ll start her stream by playing Pokémon Sword and Shield. She also mentioned that one of her favorite gaming memories was with Pokémon Blue when she encountered the legendary Articuno.

Facebook Gaming was launched in January 2018 and has acquired several prominent U.S. gamers over the last few months, including Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Corinna Kopf, and Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios.