Corinna Kopf ditches Twitch for Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming has claimed yet another Twitch star for its ranks.

YouTuber and streamer Corinna Kopf revealed the big news on Twitter today, explaining that she’s “super happy” to be exclusively broadcasting on Facebook Gaming. The influencer believes that the platform is empowering and will help expand her gaming career.

Pouty Girl on Twitter I’m super happy to announce that I’m now streaming exclusively on @FacebookGaming!

“As a female gamer, it’s so important for me to find a home that not only empowers myself but also all of you, in order to make a positive impact in the gaming world,” Kopf said.

This move comes after the content creator was Twitch banned earlier this month for allegedly showing lingerie beneath a plaid shirt, as reported by Dexerto. The clip from her birthday stream was “well over a year ago,” but it was apparently cause for suspension.

Kopf, frustrated at the surprising ban, criticized Twitch’s ambiguous Community Guidelines that allow girls to “body paint” but suspend others for more minor violations.

Kopf isn’t the first streamer to make the move to Facebook Gaming. Disguised Toast switched platforms to “reach more people around the world,” while Super Smash Bros. pro Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios is hoping Facebook can help him expand his content. Fortnite star Ninja’s move to Mixer created a domino effect of platform switches and it appears the streaming wars continue.

Fans can catch Kopf’s first Facebook Gaming stream on Dec. 30 at 6pm CT on her page.