Best ring lights for streaming

One of the best ways to improve the production quality of your stream is by upgrading the lighting for your camera. A single purchase of a better light can drastically improve your face cam quality by eliminating graininess and improving the quality of light on your face.

When it comes to lighting, there are some different options to consider, including traditional LED panels, hot lights, and ring lights. In recent years many streamers have gravitated toward ring lights as their go-to lighting source on a stream. Ring lights are great because they won’t make the room hot or become a fire hazard like many hot lights, and the circular design of ring lights helps eliminate shadows on the face with relatively ease.

Here are some of the best options for ring lights that can upgrade your stream quality.

Diva Ring Light Super Nova 18″ Dimmable

Image via Diva

For those streamers looking to upgrade to a truly exceptional lighting setup, the Diva Ring Light Super Nova 18” ring light is a pretty decent option. Although it is one of the more expensive options on this list, it is an impressive 18-inch diameter light that is capable of producing some truly professional results. This pro light is a great way to produce a bright but soft tone for your face.

This light features fluorescent bulbs rather than LED ones. Out of the box, it comes with a 5400k Daylight bulb, but 3200k bulbs are available for purchase if those suit your needs better. Because it is fluorescent and not LED, this ring light is less dimmable than some of the other lights on the list, with a dimmable range only covering 20 to 100 percent power and no lower.

The kit comes with a diffusion ring, which can further soften the light if needed. It also includes a six foot lighting stand, multiple attachments, a warming filter, and a flexible gooseneck option. If you buy this light with the kit, you won’t need to purchase anything else to get streaming with your new ring light right away.

Angler Bi-Color LED Ring Light 18″

Image via Angler

The Angler Bi-Color LED Ring Light is an 18-inch light available in kit form from various vendors, with the kits including a light stand and, in some cases, a green screen popup background. This light ring is one of the most fully featured options on this list. It is fully dimmable from zero to 100 percent; it features 240 SMD LED lights around the ring; it is a great size at a foot and a half across; and it has an adjustable color temperature ranging from 3200 to 5600k.

This light has also tested with an 98 CRI accuracy, which should translate into more accurate colors on your final video. Power-wise, this light can be plugged in, of course, but it can also run on two NP-F975-type batteries for about 2.5 hours if you need to take the light on the go, or can’t reach a power outlet for whatever reason.

If you’re looking for a fully featured light which will offer value for years to come, the Angler Bi-Color LED ring light is a good option for you. Just remember to pick up a light stand to go with it.

GVM Bi-Color LED Ring Light

Image via GVM

This 18-inch LED light from Great Video Maker (GVM) is the most affordable full 18-inch ring light on this list. Like some of the other lights on this list, it comes equipped with a variable color temperature ranging from 3200 to 5600k and is fully dimmable. This light may not be quite the long-lasting build quality of the Angler light or the Diva Ring, but it should do just fine for most Twitch streams and should last for years to come if you take care of it well.

Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light

Image via Neewer

The Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light is an excellent light for its affordable price. This 14-inch light comes with everything you need to set up your light, including a power cable, light stand, multiple filters, and gooseneck, which allows you to adjust the angle of the light with less hassle. As for the light itself, it is dimmable from one to 100-percent and is reasonably bright.

The biggest downside to this light is that it has a fixed color temperature of 5500k, which means that the light is balanced for daylight sources only. As a result, if you have other lights you are trying to combine this one with, you will need them to be 5500k color temperature as well.

Dracast Halo Plus Series LED Bi-Color Ring Light

Image via Dracast

If you are looking for a ring light that will do the job without breaking the bank, the Dracast Halo Plus Series Foldable ring light might be the product for you. This USB powered light is smaller than some of the other options on this list, measuring in at a 10-inch diameter. It can also fold in half for easy storage and transport when needed. So if you are a streamer who is always on the go or streaming from new places, the portability of this light might be a valuable feature.

This light also allows you to change the color temperature from 3700k through 5600k, so it should be easy to match this light to the color temperature of any other lights or sunlight you might be using. Do be warned this light does not come with a stand, so you will need to buy a stand to mount it on if you don’t already own one. Since its so small, consider buying a desk tripod for it.