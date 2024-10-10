Kick streamer upset after learning Adin Ross won’t pay him $70k for chasing Hurricane Milton

During his live stream, Kick content creator Mike Smalls Jr was devastated to learn that Adin Ross won’t be paying him $70,000 to chase Hurricane Milton, a Category Three storm set to cause life-threatening floods and destructive winds, in Tampa, Florida.

In spite of the evacuation warnings, Mike Smalls Jr went live on Kick on an air mattress with an umbrella in an unknown location in Tampa, Florida, because he wanted to earn Adin Ross‘ supposed $70,000 prize for chasing Hurricane Milton. 35 minutes into his stream, Adin Ross commented, “Bro. Nobody getting paid, leave. Evacuate, save yourself, brother.” After learning he risked his life for nothing, the streamer went on an expletive-ridden rant.

At 10,000 views, he pushed his mattress into the lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kick.

Once he calmed down, he continued to stream even though his chat begged him to go to higher ground or evacuate because Ross wouldn’t be paying him anything for risking his life. He responded that he could no longer evacuate as the roads were backed up.

Hurricane Milton will land in Florida tonight into early Thursday morning. Although it’s weakened slightly to a Category Three hurricane, it’s still expected to cause mass flooding, heavy rain, and extreme winds of up to 120 mph. Staying in this area is too dangerous, which is why people were supposed to evacuate.

With such a life-threatening warning, many are wondering why this Kick streamer would risk his life for $70,000. Earlier in his stream, he stated, “I’m just trying to figure out entertaining ways and creative ways to entertain my community, but this might be too far. This really might be too far.” And he’s right. He’s risking his life and the lives of the people who may have to rescue him for money.

Kick Streamer finds out Adin Ross is no longer paying him $70,000 for chasing Hurricane Milton after traveling all the way to Florida 😭 pic.twitter.com/jJz2cKmoyI — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) October 9, 2024

At the end of his first hurricane stream, Mike admitted that despite acting upset and angry earlier in his stream, he knew Adin wasn’t giving the money to anybody and that this supposed challenge was taken out of context. Even knowing this, he still hoped Ross or Kick would provide him with something for doing this dangerous stream.

But money isn’t everything, and it’s certainly not worth risking your life for. Hopefully, he’s evacuated or has found shelter.

