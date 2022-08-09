How to use Pepe Twitch emotes: Full Pepe emote list

Pepe the Frog is a well-known meme originating from a comic series called Boy’s Club by Matt Furie. Amazon users are very happy with the creator for creating Pepe, as the book has many positive reviews.

PepeTheFrog is primarily used in 4chan and has been associated with some alt-right groups, but it is well known that Pepe is mostly used in a meme sense, not in a hateful manner.

The meme has gained a lot of attention on Twitch and has been used in multiple Twitch streams, particularly in xQc streams. If you’re unfamiliar with memes, it can be hard to decipher what they mean. These emotes come from real memes used on other sites, so they already understand their meaning.

This list will help you use these emotes effectively.

MonkaS

Pepe the Frog displays true anxiety with his sweaty forehead and bulgy sweaty eyes. The emote is widely used during tense situations, such as during close matches. MonkaS is a combination of the expression and the uploader’s name.

Twitch user MonkaSenpai uploaded this emote, and MonkaS is generally understood to mean MonkaScared.

MonkaW

MonkaW is a variation of MonkaS. MonkaW is essentially an escalation from MonkaS. The situation is now far tenser, as shown in the zoom into the character. You’d use MonkaS for a tied score at the end of the game, and for a game-winning shot, you’d use MonkaW.

MonkaGIGA

When something is so outlandish that you couldn’t believe it would happen, that’s where MonkaGIGA comes in. It is essentially the same as the first two, but it shows that whatever happened was so unexpected and terrifying that it got the user.

To continue the example from the previous entry, if after the game-winning shot is taken, the ball bounces all over the arena, getting closer and closer each time and knocking down players, you would use MonkaGIGA.

MonkaHmm

MonkaHmm has two real meanings: The first is to show a thinking pose, as if you’re considering something the streamer did or said, and the second is to show suspicion. In mystery games or games like Among Us, this is one of the most popular versions of the Monka emote.

Pepelaugh

Pepelaugh is a popular Pepe emote that shows something was hilarious. A wide-mouth grin is present, along with teary eyes squinting. It’s as if whatever happened was so funny that it would be impossible to hold back a laugh successfully.

A streamer is usually mocked for making an easily avoidable mistake.

Pepehands

Pepehands is a sad version of Pepe. Pepe is shown holding his hands out in front of him while in tears. This is used when something was within reach but slipped away. A couple of examples would be when a streamer makes a dumb decision in a game and goes down a bad path or when they just barely miss a shot.

POGGERS

POGGERS is a well-known emote. The point is to demonstrate how surprising something is while being awesome simultaneously, but that doesn’t mean it’s always a good thing. POGGERS is essentially the PogChamp emote but with Pepe the frog.

COGGERS

Pepe users tend to be sarcastic and don’t take themselves too seriously. As a result, you’ll see a lot of silly humor, and COGGERS is one of them. It’s the POGGERS emote but on a cog, which we find hilarious. The two can be used interchangeably, neither is more serious than the other.

FeelsBadMan

FeelsBadMan is a popular Pepe emote but is most likely more used in 4chan green texts than Twitch. It’s usually used to show a situation that doesn’t feel good, such as losing a game or watching a streamer struggle. FeelsBadMan is used in any situation that just doesn’t feel good.

FeelsGoodMan

FeelsGoodMan is the opposite of FeelsBadMan. This emote denotes when something feels good, like winning a game or hearing that your favorite streamer is going to stream more often. We’ve also seen it used to show joy over something going better than the user expected.

FeelsOkayMan

FeelsOkayMan is generally used in even but slightly happy situations. It’s to show approval or happiness over something without going too far.

This is far more commonly used than FeelGoodMan.

Viewers would use this if a streamer could get third place or if that streamer let their chat know that they were going to stream for an extra hour that day.

FeelsBirthdayMan

The Feels(emotion)Man doesn’t apply to emote. This is really just used in a birthday situation. The birthday could be for the streamer or a chat member. Multiple viewers use this emote to show their approval and support over a birthday situation.

Widepeepohappy

WidePeepoHappy makes the happy Pepe the Frog seem a lot more childlike. The image is a squished version of a genuinely happy Pepe, but the compression lowers the quality and makes the dimensions seem uneven. This can be used for genuine happiness or mocking someone over being happy for something dumb.

Copium

This emote is used to show that the streamer is taking Copium, a made-up drug. The streamer is making up things to cope with a loss or failure, or to feel better, which is where the drug aspect comes in. The user is taking Copium to cope with their situation.

Pepepains

Pepepains is used to show the user cringe, but to such a degree that it pains them. This is normally used when the streamer is doing or describing something embarrassing or just plain weird.

Due to its low quality, it isn’t as popular as many other emotes.

MonkaSTEER

MonkaSTEER shows bad driving, bumpy road, or driving offroad. This is commonly used in Grand Theft Auto or racing game streams. Generally, it is used as an insult or to mock the user. However, viewers can also use it to advise the user to immediately get out of a situation.

Peepoclap

PeepoClap is used to show genuine amusement in a situation. It’s childlike, and Pepe has his mouth open in a grin, so it’s easy to see it only being used genuinely. However, viewers have also used this emote to mock a streamer for dying in a pleasing way or over and over.

When used mockingly, this is typically preceded by “Do it again!”

Ez

There is no cooler version of Pepe than EZ. Players use this to show how cool a streamer looks doing whatever they’ve done. This is also used right after “later virigins” to show that the user has reached a level no one else has. Black popped collars and shades show that the user is a whole new level of cool.

FeelsWeirdMan

By using FeelsWeirdMan, you can demonstrate your disagreement with someone else based on morality and what is considered normal. This is used when a streamer does something generally unacceptable on stream that makes you question their sanity.

PeepoClown

PeepoClown is the same as a regular clown meme. This is to show that the streamer is acting like a clown, and are doing something so silly and dumb that it’s entertaining to those around them.

MonkaCHRIST

MonkaCHRIST is usually used to show true fear for what is happening. The cross that Pepe holds is to keep whatever demon or monster back. It can also express genuine fear of a streamer’s opinions as if they go so far beyond your own that they need to be cleansed.

MonkaGun

This is another emote that shows fear. You can use this if you are anxious or want to keep your screen away from you. The audience is usually so engrossed in what the streamer is doing that they feel the situation.

PepoG

In PepoG, an audience doesn’t understand something because the streamer doesn’t understand what they’re saying. In essence, the viewer is rereading the transcript or reading a document showing that the streamer is doing out of place or untrue.

PepoThink

PepoThink is usually used mockingly. The streamer didn’t actually think things through, and if they did, they still made a dumb decision.

FeelsStrongMan

An expression of true happiness after a difficult situation has passed. The audience supported the user so much that they felt the same relief in the celebration that the streamer felt after a long struggle.

PepeJam

This emote is used to show the viewer is rocking to the stream’s music. This is normally cool and okay, but viewers can use it mockingly. Players sometimes use this emote to show they’re rocking to the sound of the player character screaming in death.

PepePls

PepePls is a Twitch emote that shows Pepe looking sad while dancing side to side with arms swinging. Most commonly, it is used to express a mixture of joy and sadness. The user has resigned to the situation and is just trying to have a good time anyway.

PepoDance

This is another emote that doesn’t take itself too seriously. In essence, the user is dancing genuinely for the situation and doesn’t feel the need to use a great dance emote. Pepe dancing may not look the best, but they’re enjoying themselves.

PeepoLeave

This shows that you disagree with the streamer so much that you must leave. It may be to show disassociation with their statement or be taken aback to the point of leaving the room.

Hypers

Hypers means to be hyper. You’re participating and having fun and want to ride the wave of happiness in the chat.

PeepoArrive

This normally follows a PeepoLeave. Basically, if the streamer said “just kidding” or was messing with their chat on the first half, PeepoArrive shows that you’ve come back happy and are glad it’s a joke.

PeepoRiot

If a streamer has a lot of PeepoRiot emotes in their chat, it’s generally not a good thing. This is to show that you are standing with the group. This could be against the streamer or supporting the streamer in an evil action, like blowing up Megaton in Fallout 3.