Asmongold has finally fixed the health issue that regularly stopped him streaming

Asmongold has had issues with his teeth for a long time. They started falling out when he was a young adult because neither he nor his late mother, who was sick at the time, could afford dental bills.

It was one of the reasons he started streaming in the first place. When he was 25 years old, the condition of his teeth had deteriorated so much, that a dentist told him it would cost $50,000 to fix them.

So, he stopped making YouTube videos and started streaming on Twitch instead because it was more lucrative. But even after becoming a huge success, the issues still plagued him, which often impacted his streaming schedule.

The reason is twofold. First, the stalwart streamer had surgery in stages to fix them, and second, it often led to complications.

That’s on the verge of being a thing of the past now his teeth are almost fixed.

Screengrab via Asmongold on Twitch

“I had the last major dental surgery today (still a few follow-ups),” said Asmongold on Sep. 7, which means the debilitating part of the process that often impacted his streaming schedule is practically done.

Of course, the follow-up dental appointments might be a spanner in the works here and there. But they’ll impact things much less than surgery did. And he’s pretty happy about that, as well as his appearance.

“It’s fucking weird being able to smile in the mirror and not have my mouth look like a chess board,” he said. It’s the first time in a decade he’s been able to say that.

Had the last major dental surgery today (still a few follow-ups)



Pretty fucking weird being able to smile in the mirror and not have my mouth look like a chess board — Zack (@Asmongold) September 7, 2022

Asmongold was nervous in the lead-up to the final stage of his dental surgery. “I’ve been having like a three-hour panic attack,” he said during his stream on Sep. 6. It’s because he needed to have four root canals.

But despite Asmongold’s early fears, it went well, in the end.

One True King even photoshopped a picture of him with perfect teeth, which could be an accurate representation of what fans can expect on his streams moving forward.