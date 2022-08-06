‘It makes it hard for me to talk’: Asmongold reveals health issues causing lack of streams

During a recent broadcast on his alternate Twitch account and a YouTube video uploaded to his main channel, popular streamer Asmongold revealed to fans the health issues making it difficult for him to speak and stream.

Asmongold is one of Twitch‘s top content creators, and fans have grown accustomed to seeing the star go live nearly every day on the Amazon-owned platform. But lately, the Austin native hasn’t been streaming as consistently as he usually does, clocking in broadcasts sporadically on his alternate Twitch account “zackrawrr” and nearing a month of no streams on his main account.

Five days ago, the streamer explained to fans the reason he had taken much of July off from streaming, citing a whirlwind of unfortunate events that made Asmongold realize his “life was completely fucking out of control.”

The OTK co-founder looked to be on the path back to streaming, but it seems he’s still plagued by the dental issues he previously mentioned.

“I got three root canals in one day,” Asmongold shared. “In the process of that, some of my other teeth that were in kinda the front, they got damaged because they were so brittle and so fucked up.”

Asmongold explained that the damaged teeth on his bottom jaw are “catching” his lips whenever he eats, drinks, or even speaks, and are causing a callus to grow, which is making it more and more difficult for him to talk.

Asmongold hopes to get these teeth fixed soon and finally return to streaming on his main Twitch channel, but according to him, it will require another dental surgery.

“I’m looking to, as soon as possible, get the other teeth fixed, and just kind of like be over this… I just want to move on beyond it.”