Asmongold on taking time off from streaming: ‘My life was completely f*****g out of control’

Asmongold was largely missing in action during the second half of July, and yesterday, he posted a video to YouTube explaining exactly why he took a couple of weeks away from his main channel.

In a clip that he pulled from his alternate channel Zackrawrr, Twitch’s most popular MMO streamer detailed numerous personal issues that seemed to pile on top of one another until he started having what he deemed to be a personal crisis.

Along with handling duties related to his esports organization One True King (OTK), he said that his car broke down. At the same time, he was concerned about his father being sick, and while eating lunch he noticed an issue with one of his teeth breaking.

I know a lot of you guys have been asking so I made a video about where I've been and what's been going onhttps://t.co/V7Pkb097qE — Zack (@Asmongold) July 31, 2022

It’s pretty safe to say that all of those things happening around the same time was overwhelming for the busy business owner and streamer.

“All of this shit happens in one day,” Asmongold said. “It was one of those things where it was a reality check, where I realized that my life was completely fucking out of control.”

When he stopped to take inventory of his life, he noticed that there were many basic maintenance aspects of his home that he hadn’t addressed, including a stopped-up sink and garbage that was beginning to flood his room.

“I couldn’t do anything because there was just trash everywhere,” Asmongold said. “I had, I guess what you would call a fucking midlife crisis. I got so stressed out and so upset I realized I need to take control of my life. … It’s out of control for my standards. That’s really saying something.”

Last week, Asmon posted a picture of his freshly cleaned room, about two weeks into his break from the platform. On the stream to his alternate channel, he said that the cleaning venture took him about five hours.

He also mentioned in his first stream back that his break had nothing to do with viewers. The situation is one of many that the content creator has faced over the years as he battles to strike a stream-life balance that has included him even considering quitting. At least for now, it appears as though “ya boy” is back.