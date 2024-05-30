Asmongold calls on LoL players to take page out of Helldivers 2’s book and boycott $450 Faker skin

The League of Legends community is fuming about the price of the Faker Hall of Legends bundle. Streamers have now picked up on the drama, including Asmongold, who had some strong words about the controversy.

On May 29, Asmongold discussed the exclusive Faker bundle that costs a whopping $450. Asmongold said it’s a filthy cash grab after seeing the outrage on social media. But he has a glimmer of hope and advised the League community to follow Helldivers 2’s footsteps and boycott the bundle.

“If League players can successfully boycott this, I might complain about store mounts in World of Warcraft again. Because for so long, have we lived in the shadows of these large companies and corporations that push us around. And they hold us down. But Helldivers 2 showed people that there’s another path and another way,” Asmongold said.

He pointed out that it’s becoming possible to join forces as a community and oppress this kind of approach from developers. “We can rise up as gamers together, and take a stand against this. And if enough people have a total fucking meltdown, maybe the world can change,” he said.

The Helldivers 2 boycott Asmongold referred to happened earlier this month. The developer wanted to force players on all platforms to link their PSN accounts to be able to play the game. This had a lot of complications, including restricting players from certain countries from playing altogether. The community hated the idea and stood against it, review bombing the game and voicing their opinions on social media.

Riot Games has yet to address the Faker bundle controversy. Maybe Asmongold is right and players should stand up and speak their voices. Almost $500 for an exclusive League bundle is obscene.

