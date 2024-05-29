Here are 7 better ways to spend $400 than getting Riot’s greedy Faker LoL bundle

Faker’s well-deserved induction to the League of Legends Hall of Legends has finally come and to celebrate Riot Games has launched a battle pass packed full of goodies celebrating the Demon King’s career. However, while the bundle is well-intentioned, the pricing is not.

Eager League players will need to spend upwards of $450 USD for the rare Immortalized Signature Edition of the bundle—and players are pissed. Fortunately, we’re here to give you a few ideas of what you could spend that money on instead!

1) Almost 60,000 RP

That’s a lot of RP. Image via Riot Games

While cheaper versions of the Faker Ahri bundle exist, we’re talking about the Signature Immortalized Legend Edition here, which has a total cost of 59,260 RP. Instead of the one bundle and a few battle pass bonuses, why not just get the RP outright and go wild in the shop?

That’s 43 Epic skins, 32 Legendary skins, 169 emotes, 474 Hextech Keys, or upwards of a third of the League champion pool if you haven’t unlocked them all just yet and can’t be bothered saving Blue Essence—that beats out the pass, surely.

2) Two Myethos Spirit Blossom Ahri Figures

Surely something like this suited the Faker bundle more. Image via Riot Games

Many players were hoping for something more out of the bundle like a physical item to add to a League collector’s shelf declaring your love and support for the Unkillable Demon King—like this Myethos Spirit Blossom Ahri Figure. Imagine if they had whipped up a 1:7 scale edition of the Immortalized Faker skin for the ultimate collector.

At $229, you’ve even got enough cash from your failed bundle to afford a second with a little change. I don’t know why you’d need two, but you’ve got the cash.

3) Dress like Faker: T1’s official League uniform

Dress like the best. Images via T1

Instead of the bundle, why not just dress like Faker? From the official 2024 T1 team jacket and jersey, down to the pants and even socks, complete your T1 mid-laner cosplay for a little under the same price as the bundle.

Even the pro edition slides fit under the total cost so you can ensure your feet are wrapped and protected as you relive Faker’s best moments while looking the part.

4) A full season of live LCK attendance

Join the live crowd for as little as $7 a day. Photo via Riot Games

Why not go and see Faker live in the flesh? An LCK weekday ticket costs ₩10,000 while the weekend ticket will set you back ₩12,000, which equates to around $7 and $9 respectively. That’s around 50-odd match days worth of in-person LCK attendance—a little under the total length of the average split.

Given that T1 and Faker played 20 days in total if you wanted to catch just the League Hall of Famer, you’d have enough for spring and summer splits combined! However, it might cost you a little more than $400 to get to Korea…

5) Other games and battle passes

If you haven’t played BG3 yet, there’s no better time. Image via Larian Studios

$400 won’t get you as far as it used to in gaming given the steady rise in the price of new titles, but that doesn’t mean you can’t expand your collection with a few banger games you might not have tried—after all, most League players rarely leave the Rift.

Still, $400 will get you Helldivers 2, Palworld, Elden Ring (and the upcoming Shadow of the Erdtree DLC), Cyberpunk 2077, Baldur’s Gate 3, and the Horizon complete collection including both Zero Dawn, Forbidden West, and the attached DLCs. Alternatively, you can keep your VALORANT battle pass collection going another 40-odd seasons, snap up half of the Call of Duty $1,000 Franchise Collection, or renew five years’ worth of Rainbow Six Siege‘s subscription. Quite a lot to pick compared to one League bundle.

6) 500 new MTG cards, or four full Pokémon TCG boxes

Modern Horizons 3 is right around the corner. Image via WotC

Any Magic: The Gathering fans who enjoy a little League? We know Wizard of the Coast’s prices are at an all-time high, but does 40 Boosters of the upcoming Modern Horizons 3 set sound better than the Faker bundle? You’ll land a fair few dupes on your way but with over 500 cards up for grabs, there’ll be plenty of fun had.

Perhaps you’re a Pokémon TCG collector? Don’t worry, because the price of the Faker bundle has you covered—you’ll be able to fit four Pokémon TCG boxes of Scarlet and Violet Twilight Masquerade set into the cart for the same price.

7) Rent, food, utilities, and other hobbies

Yeah, this is a boring addition, but why bother getting invested in League if you can’t keep the lights on? According to World Population Review data, $400 equates to a week’s rent on average (depending on the state), or a couple of months’ worth of electricity.

From food and gas to study costs and gifts—there are infinite ways to spend $400 that would further your quality of life just that little bit longer, and none of them involve a fancy Ahri skin that Faker himself probably won’t even use.

