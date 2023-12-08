MTG fans blame Play Boosters for ‘killer’ Murders at Karlov Manor preorder prices

These are not the prices players were expecting.

Amazon preorder prices for the Magic: The Gathering Murders at Karlov Manor set went up following the “First Look” stream earlier this week—and the community isn’t happy.

Wizards of the Coast dropped Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) spoilers on Dec. 5, from the four Commander Precon decks to a new Legendary Aurelia card. Following the preview, Amazon opened up preorders for the upcoming Standard-legal set, which will feature Play Booster packs as Draft and Set Boosters are now obsolete. The prices, however, were not what the MTG community was expecting, with booster boxes priced over $200, bundles at $50, and the Ravnica: Clue Edition box at $70.

How MTG players feel about Amazon MKM preorder prices. | Image via WotC

The launch of Play Booster packs through Murders at Karlov Manor is supposed to streamline MTG products for Standard releases, combining Draft and Set booster packs into one. One of the benefits of the Play Boosters is that players can crack up to four Rare or Mythic Rare cards in a pack. Play Boosters will also change up Limited Draft gameplay. And the new booster pack is supposed to match the price of Set Booster packs, according to game designer Mark Rosewater. But it seems like Amazon is still waiting on the pricing memo.

Based on what WotC has disclosed about Play Boosters, booster boxes should cost between $160 and $170, including the six extra packs that are now in a Play Booster box. And many in the MTG agree.

According to a Reddit user who claims to have a distributor contact, pricing for Commander decks and Collector booster boxes has not increased. Bundles increased by around 10 percent because of Play Boosters, as did the booster box, which is around 20 percent higher than what Set Booster boxes were priced at.

Prices for MTG preorder products may drop once the spoiler season for MKM begins on Jan. 8. The next Standard-legal set is slated to launch through prerelease events on Feb. 2.