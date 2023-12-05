Legendary MTG Angel thwarts and fuels Aggro in Murders at Karlov Manor

A Legendary Magic: The Gathering Angel called Aurelia, the Law Above was previewed during Wizards of the Coast’s first look at the Murders at Karlov Manor set today, featuring an ability that rewards its controller for aggressive boards while punishing opponents who want to play Aggro.

Over a dozen new Standard-legal cards were shown by WotC during the first look stream for Murders at Karlov Manor on Dec. 5. The upcoming set that is slated to drop in early February showcases the plane of Ravnica with a murder and mystery theme. Featured in the Standard-legal set are serialized guild leaders, like Aurelia, who returns as a five-drop Rare in Boros colors (Red and White) with Flying, Vigilance, and Haste.

Aurelia, the Law Above

Aurelia, the Law Above serialized | Image via WotC Aurelia, the Law Above | Image via WotC

The power of Angels on Ravnica is showcased through Aurelia, the Law Above, a Legendary creature whose ability rewards its controller for an aggressive board state while also punishing opponents who have the same idea.

Mana cost: 3RW

Type: Legendary Creature—Angel

Rarity: Rare

Stats: 4/4

Keywords: Flying, Vigilance, and Haste

Ability one: “Whenever a player attacks with three or more creatures, you draw a card.”

Ability two: “Whenever a player attacks with five or more creatures, Aurelia, the Law Above deals three damage to each of your opponents and you gain three life.”

Aurelia, the Law Above is a solid MTG Boros Commander and will likely have an impact on the Standard meta as well. Her ability says “whenever a player,” which can translate to any opponent in a Commander game while also including you as the controller of the Legendary Angel on Ravnica.

In a go-wide aggressive Boros deck, it isn’t hard to get five attackers by turn five, especially with cards like Adeline, Resplendent Cathar and Wedding Announcement in the Standard format. Boros decks are already sitting on the fringe of the meta following the release of Lost Caverns of Ixalan, as seen during the Aichi Standard Open where two Red/White Aggro decks made it to the top 16.

Anin Pakal, Thousandth Moon was the new Boros Legendary card that improved the Boros build in Standard and Aurelia, the Law Above will likely get slotted into the Aggro deck as a two-of top-end finisher or a sideboard tech to thwart other Aggro decks.

Players can test out Aurelia, the Law Above when Murders at Karlov Manor drops into local game stores for prerelease events that start on Feb. 2.