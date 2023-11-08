MTG Murders at Karlov Manor release dates and preorder prices

Magic: The Gathering fans, get your Sherlock Holmes outfit ready and prepare to solve a gritty murder mystery as 2024’s first Standard-legal set Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM) finally has a release date.

MKM is the 99th MTG expansion to be released and features a dive into the Ravnica plane as players investigate a series of murders and misfortunes in the Karlov family household. I’m getting real Knives Out vibes here but I don’t expect Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc to make an appearance, so it’ll be up to us to find out what went wrong.

When can we expect to get our hands on MKM, and how much will the MTG products cost?

All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor release dates

Mysterious… Image via WotC

The official release date for MKM MTG products is set for Feb. 9, 2024. Players will be able to get their hands on some cards and other items about a week earlier via MKM prerelease events, although those dates haven’t been cemented just yet.

We’ll get a better idea of what cards, mechanics, and more we can expect with MKM with WotC’s First Look, which kicks off on Dec. 5 according to an official WotC announcement on Nov. 7.

MTG MKM First Look (via WeeklyMTG): Dec. 5, 2023

(via WeeklyMTG): Dec. 5, 2023 MKM Prerelease : Early February 2024

: Early February 2024 MKM official release: Feb. 9

This list of launch dates will be updated with any other associated events that are announced before the set’s launch next year.

All early preorder prices for MTG Murders at Karlov Manor

They all look guilty of a murder or two. Image via WotC

While we can guess at the pricing structure for MKM products, the addition of Play Boosters—which merge Set and Draft Boosters into a single pack—is a groundbreaking change and is suspected to change the way MTG fans enjoy the game.

From booster slot changes to the merge of other products designed to make it easier for MTG players to play, the pricing of such items remains up in the air at this time.

We’re also expecting to see a number of gift bundles as well as Commander Precon deck boxes for MKM, but at this time it’s not certain how much players will be expected to spend. Stay tuned for updates, particularly after WotC’s First Look in December.