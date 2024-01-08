All MTG dev teasers for Murders at Karlov Manor

Head Magic: The Gathering designer Mark “Maro” Rosewater dropped his traditional teaser list for the upcoming Murders at Karlov Manor Standard-legal set, featuring creature types, text, hybrid mana symbols, and subtypes.

Murder mystery tropes and storylines are coming to MTG in the Standard-legal set Murders at Karlov Manor (MKM). The top-down designed set returns to the popular plane of Ravnica with 276 regular cards. There are four Commander Precon decks launching with the Standard-legal MTG set, along with a special Clue edition. The MKM set is also the first MTG set of 2024 to feature Play boosters instead of Draft and Set booster packs.

All Maro teasers for Murders at Karlov Manor

Can you decifer Maro’s teaser list? | Image via WotC

With every new Standard-legal set in MTG, Rosewater drops a list of teasers for players like you and me to speculate on before the official spoilers begin. The MKM teaser list contains a few unique teasers, like a card with four different mana symbols in its mana cost or a text that says “As long as there are no cards in your library.”

Here is Maro’s teaser list for MKM broken down into categories, per the head designer himself.

Things to expect in MKM

White gets a card that lets you play a subset off the top of the deck

A new Enchantment subtype Case

A card with four different hybrid symbols in its mana cost

A popular mechanic returns, tweaked with a new name

A Green Sorcery that you can have any number of in your deck

A keyword mechanic not printed in a premier set since 2008 returns on a single card

A creature that allows you an alternate non-mana cost for all your spells

In addition to a new Enchantment subtype, Rosewater also dropped some of the creature tokens in the MKM set. And some tokens have abilities, according to Rosewater.

0/0 Green Ooze, 0/0 colorless Thopter (also Artifact), 0/1 Green Plant, 1/1 Black Bat, 1/1 White Dog, 1/1 Red Goblin, 1/1 White Human, 1/1 Blue Merfolk, 1/1 White and Black Spirit, 1/1 colorless Thopter (also Artifact), 2/1 Black Skeleton, 2/1 Black and Green Spider, 2/2 White and Blue Detective, 2/2 Red Imp, and 5/5 Green and White Wolf

Rules text on cards in MKM

“Choose any number of target players.”

“Creature cards in your graveyard gain ‘You may cast this card from your graveyard’ until end of turn.”

“Then sacrifice it if it has five or more bloodstain counters on it.”

“You may search your graveyard, hand, and/or library for a card named Magnifying Glass and/or a card named Thinking Cap and put them onto the battlefield.”

“Target opponent gains control of any number of target permanents you control.”

“If an ability of a creature you control with power 2 or less triggers, that ability triggers an additional time.”

“As long as there are no cards in your library,”

If one or more tokens would be created under your control, those tokens plus a Clue token are created instead.”

“Whenever you sacrifice a Clue, target opponent gets two poison counters.”

Creature type lines from MKM

Vedalken Artificer Detective

Ogre Cleric

Insect Thopter

Lammasu

Weird Detective

Goblin Bard

Viashino Assassin

Clue Fish

Elf Crocodile Detective

Mole God

Names of cards in MKM

Airtight Alibi

Caught Red-Handed

Deadly Cover-up

Eliminate the Impossible

Homicide Investigator

Innocent Bystander

It Doesn’t Add Up

Person of Interest

Private Eye

Scene of the Crime

You can start digging into the MKM story on the WotC website and crafting decks when Murders at Karlov Manor spoilers start on Jan. 16.