All MTG Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks

Murder is in the air on Ravnica for the Murders at Karlov Manor set, featuring four Magic: The Gathering Commander preconstructed decks.

The Murders at Karlov Manor set, slated to release in early February, is a murder mystery-themed set that showcases the plane of Ravnica. Guilds return as the Legendary Guildmasters like Rakdos and Aurelia. Players will find clues throughout the set that help solve 13 puzzles, which will be uploaded to the Wizards of the Coast website at launch. And there are a total of four Commander Precon decks, two in two-color pairs and two featuring three-color commanders.

Every Commander Precon from Murders at Karlov Manor

All MTG Commander Precon decks come with a collector booster sample pack and two Legendary rainbow foils for the commander and secondary commander. Each deck contains 100 cards, including lands.

No face commanders for the Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon decks were revealed at time of writing. But we do know the color identity for each preconstructed deck, along with the themes found in them. A common theme mechanic found in each of the four Commander Precon decks is Investigate, along with Clue tokens.

Blame Game MTG Commander Precon

Featuring the colors Red and White, or Boros, the Blame Game Commander Precon has a theme of identifying suspects. Mechanics within the preconstructed deck are Goad, along with some Investigate.

Deep Clue Sea MTG Commander Precon

Explore the depths of Ravnica with the Deep Clue Sea Commander Precon. Colors for the preconstructed MTG deck are Green, White, and Blue, also known as Bant. Clue tokens are a major mechanical theme within the Precon, along with cards that provide card advantage.

Revenant Recon MTG Commander Precon

The Revenant Recon MTG Precon deck features the colors Blue and Black, better known as Dimir. Players will find reanimation strategies built into the deck, along with the Surveil mechanic.

Deadly Disguise MTG Commander Precon

Deadly Disguise is the other three-color Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Precon featuring Red, Green, and White. The Naya color deck showcases new Disguise cards along with what is likely big stompy creatures.