Legendary MTG Demon forces sacrifices in Murders at Karlov Manor

The Legendary Guildmaster of the Cult of Rakdos on Ravnica was shown on Dec. 5 through the Murders at Karlov Manor spoilers, returning to the Standard format as a Magic: The Gathering Mythic Rare six-drop Demon with Flying and Trample.

The Murders at Karlov Manor set is slated to drop into the Standard format early in February. The murder mystery-themed set returns to the plane of Ravnica, featuring a detective storyline that seeks to solve the murder of a Guildmage. Also included in the Standard-legal set are serialized variants of guild leaders, like the Guildmaster of the Cult of Rakdos: Rakdos, Patron of Chaos.

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos Serialized | Image via WotC Rakdos, Patron of Chaos | Image via WotC

Mana cost: 4BR

Type: Legendary Creature—Demon

Rarity: Mythic Rare

Keywords: Flying and Trample

Stats: 6/6

Abilty: “At the beginning of your end step, target opponent may sacrifice two nonland, nontoken permanents. If they don’t, you draw two cards.”

The Demon Rakdos has emerged from his lava pit in Murders at Karlov Manor to witness a performance worthy of his attention. Fitted with 6/6 stats and keywords like Flying and Trample, the Mythic Rare Demon forces opponents to sacrifice permanents at the beginning of your end step. And if they don’t, you get to draw two cards.

Rakdos decks in Magic showcase the colors Black and Red. The color pair is most often known for sacrifice synergies. Rakdos, Patron of Chaos is not only a powerful commander in the MTG Commander format but a solid top-end boss that can finish off matches within a Black and Red Standard or Pioneer deck. And the Demon is a guaranteed bomb within the Limited format.

Players can check out Rakdos, Patron of Chaos through the Murders of Karlov Manor prerelease events that start on Feb. 2. A global launch of the MTG set will take place on Feb. 9.