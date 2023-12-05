Category:
How MTG Investigate mechanic and Clue tokens work

Crack a Clue to gain an advantage.
Danny Forster
Published: Dec 4, 2023
A clue found on a magic charm

A unique Magic: The Gathering mechanic, Investigate, synergizes with Artifacts through Clue tokens while giving players another means of card draw to gain an advantage.

The Investigate mechanic was first printed in the Shadows over Innistrad set. The mechanic returned through Innistrad: Midnight Hunt and later within the Doctor Who Commander set. It’s also likely Murders at Markov Manor will also pay tribute to the Investigate mechanic when it arrives as well, though that is not yet confirmed.

What is a Clue token in MTG?

Letters written on a wall with lights hanging above them
Stranger Things Clue token | Image via WotC

The mechanic can get triggered in a variety of ways, resulting in the creation of a Clue token. This not only adds an Artifact to a player’s board but allows the player to sacrifice the token at a cost to draw a card from their library.  Clue tokens can also be created by other MTG cards, like Fae Offering from Modern Horizons 2, although the tokens are still primarily associated with the long-standing Investigate mechanic.

  • Investigate mechanic definition: “Create a Clue token. It’s an Artifact with—Pay two, sacrifice this Artifact: Draw a card. 
Like many MTG tokens, Clue tokens synergize with Artifact and sacrifice strategies. The price to sacrifice the Clue token is reasonable at two and can get cracked on either your or your opponent’s turn. Clue tokens have even been used as a downside attached to an MTG card, like Fateful Absence.

MTG’s new Timeless format will change Arena forever with Fetch lands and more
Preventing players from using Clue tokens and other Artifacts is possible within some MTG formats through cards like Karn, the Great Creator. Removal spells can solve token problems too, through a Sorcery spell like Farewell

Within Standard, Clue tokens and the Investigate mechanic are used in Limited Draft and Sealed. But Investigate cards are sometimes good enough to see competitive play.

