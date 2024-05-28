Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
LoL fans immediately lambast Riot for $400 Faker signature skin bundle

Players feel Riot has gone fully "shameless" with the prices of the Hall of Legends skins.
T1 mid laner Faker’s full commemorative skin bundle celebrating his induction into the League of Legends Hall of Legends has been revealed by Riot Games—and fans are not happy with the price point attached to the bundle. 

While there are many tiers of content that you can purchase when it comes to the new Risen Legend Faker skins, the “Immortalized Legend Ahri” bundle begins at 32,000 RP, and the Signature edition of that bundle—which includes everything added in Faker’s Hall of Legends pass—costs exactly 59,260 RP, translating roughly to $450. 

Screenshot showing what's featured in the most expensive Faker Ahri bundle.
Does the monstrous price point justify everything you’re getting here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Players across the League community have spent the better part of the last few hours since Riot made the announcement trying to pick their jaws up off the floor as the price of these skins is remarkably high. While the base version of the bundle costs about $40, the jump in the price tag from a tier-to-tier basis is staggering, with the next-highest version of the “Immortalized Legend” bundle costing nearly $300 worth of RP. For reference, the Risen Legend LeBlanc bundle earned through the Hall of Legends Pass costs 1,950 RP, or around $20. 

“The problem is Riot is locking these cosmetics on a bundle,” one League player named BucketHerro said on Reddit. “The other cosmetics within the bundle [are] skyrocketing the price, but if you look at the content then you still get somewhat of a good value. If Riot decides to allow us to buy the skins separately then there would be no issue.”

Additionally, some fans are disappointed that the Risen Legend Ahri skin is a premium skin that sits at a separate, increased price point. While the Ahri skin got a ton of attention upon the initial announcement, it now appears that fans will have to purchase two skins separately if they want to make the most out of the Faker event, with Risen Legend LeBlanc being the lesser (cheaper) of the two options. 

Splash art for Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin in League of Legends
Faker’s two skins pay homage to two champions he perfected throughout his career: Ahri and LeBlanc. Image via Riot Games

Perhaps the greatest irony of all here is that Faker has famously been anti-skin in his career. Dating back as far as his rookie season, Faker has been known to rarely, if ever use skins on stage. It’s never really been explained why Faker doesn’t have a robust skin collection (maybe it’s a sign of humility, who’s to say?), but the fact that there’s now a near-$500 price point on a skin in his name is quite shocking. 

“It’s crazy that Faker, known for his generosity and taking less salary over the years so he could stay in Korea, is going to be associated with these crazy packages,” one League player named JustinToronto said on Reddit

Although the bundles are absolutely loaded with goodies, including animated skins, emotes, ward skins, borders, and a visual announcer that narrates the game depending on how well you perform, over $400 is still a wildly high price for anything in a video game, regardless of how great of a player Faker is. 

“What’s the point of a Hall of Legends skin if 99.9999% of the playerbase isn’t gonna buy it?” one player asked on Reddit. “Riot Games introducing artificial scarcity by pricing out the community from this skin is SHAMELESS from them,” said another.

Faker’s Hall of Legends pass will go live in League on June 12. 

Read Article How much do Faker’s LoL bundles cost? Hall of Legends Pass and Ahri skin RP prices
Faker surrounded by statues of Ahri and LeBlanc
League of Legends
League of Legends
How much do Faker’s LoL bundles cost? Hall of Legends Pass and Ahri skin RP prices
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra May 28, 2024
Read Article LoL players are finally finding out about this subtly useful Kalista mechanic
Championship Kalista splash art from League of Legends World Championship
League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are finally finding out about this subtly useful Kalista mechanic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 28, 2024
Read Article All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections
Splash art for Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin in League of Legends
League of Legends
League of Legends
All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 28, 2024
