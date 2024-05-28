Captain Price in CoD MW3 kneeling in the grass outside an enemy base.
‘Call of Wallet: Modern Robbery’: Furious CoD fans blast ‘insulting’ $1,000 Steam bundle

Yes, you read that right.
Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
May 28, 2024

A thousand-dollar-plus Call of Duty Franchise Collection remains a contentious point of discussion among new and old fans of the series alike, especially given previous titles are likely to arrive on Xbox Game Pass for a fraction of the price.

In case you haven’t seen it yet, Activision has combined almost every published CoD title in one easy-to-buy bundle for PC players on Steam—from the origin story of 2003’s Call of Duty right through to 2017’s CoD: WW2 and CoD: Modern Warfare Remastered. Assuming you haven’t bought any copy of one of these CoD games before, this packaged bundle will set you back a cool $962.60 USD—but fans aren’t sold.

Two soldiers hold down a house with one aiming through a sniper rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
New titles like 2022’s MW2 and 2023’s MW3 aren’t even included in the bundle. Image via Activision

Even worse, as it’s a bundle it receives a Steam-wide 10 percent discount, meaning some of the games are in the store at full price despite releasing over a decade ago. “They are still selling a 12-year-old game with no servers at the full $60 price,” one player said in a May 27 Reddit post focused around the sale. “They didn’t even do any special pricing, and literally none of their games are on sale—it’s bad,” another said.

Others chimed in, adding many of the popular CoD titles like 2009’s MW2 still had servers running but most had been taken over by bots or undesirables wanting to infect the player’s PC should they join a lobby. Activision had even brought servers down for a few days in 2023 to clear up the issue, but it’s believed hackers returned with a vengeance.

The bundle’s true intentions are for diehard CoD fans who own a few of the games already to complete their collections with every game and DLC, but given parts of CoD‘s collection are likely coming to the Game Pass subscription for a fraction of the price, many can’t see the value in the Steam bundle. “If you buy most of these games on console, it’s so cheap. A used copy of CoD: World At War is $5, [but] $60? Fuck out of here.”

Perhaps this one might be worth it if given a larger discount, but it’s clear players aren’t going near the classic CoD titles on Steam—and should these games make it to Game Pass soon, it seems a complete waste of money anyway.

Nicholas Taifalos
Weekend editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career in commentary, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly Counter-Strike and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com