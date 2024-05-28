Rainbow Six Siege Membership featured skin.
What is Rainbow Six Siege Membership? All perks and how to join

Gökhan Çakır
Published: May 27, 2024 08:36 pm

Rainbow Six Siege’s Membership system had a controversial debut. While some of the perks got fans excited about new content dropping every month, others didn’t like the idea, thinking Ubisoft’s priorities were misplaced.

As much as I love climbing Rainbow Six Siege’s ranked system, I also can’t say no to unlocking new cosmetics for my favorite operators. While I also agree Ubisoft should and can focus on more vital aspects regarding Siege, the R6 Membership brings a sense of monthly hype with rewards, making me look forward to logging in.

What does R6 Membership mean?

The R6 Membership is a paid monthly subscription system in Rainbow Six Siege. This Membership rewards players with exclusive monthly rewards such as skins, battle level skips, bravo packs, and more.

At the time of writing, the R6 Membership features:

  • Ash Epic Bundle
  • 10 Battle Level Skips
  • A Bravo Pack
  • Battle Pass Access
    • An Operator Voucher
    • Exclusive Skins
    • 18 Bravo Packs and one Bravo Ticket
    • 600 R6 Credits

R6 Membership aims to replace the Year Pass and players who stay subscribed will continue to receive more rewards as long as they remain in the program.

How much does an R6 Membership cost?

Ubisoft is expected to announce R6 Membership’s official price tag in June. However, recent leaks suggest the R6 Membership is eventually going to cost $9.99 for one month and $79.99 for one year.

Fan reactions to R6 Membership

Initial reactions to R6’s Membership system have been terrible. Ubisoft confirmed the subscription at a LAN tournament, and the crowd instantly started booing.

The fact that the idea was heavily inspired by Fortnite’s crew system didn’t sit well with Siege players, and there were also massive differences between the two games. For starters, Fortnite is free-to-play, while most players have to buy Siege and then operators to play the game. Siege already had an operator, weapon, gadget skins, and a battle pass, so introducing a new microtransaction didn’t look like the right move for Ubisoft, at least from the players’ perspective.

Since the start of 2024, Ubisoft has been taking pages from other developers’ books, though it also started the Siege Marketplace beta, a system we’re familiar with from CS2 and Steam. Considering Siege needs some drastic changes to attract players again, we can only hope that one of these features makes a difference.

