Rainbow Six Siege’s new Dual Front mode brings 6v6 action, unlimited respawns, and mixed operators

Dying is surprisingly easy in Rainbow Six Siege, but the game’s new permanent Dual Front mode lets you respawn without waiting until the next round. The new six-vs-six game mode also blends attack and defense, so you can choose operators from both teams for a unique experience.

Dual Front is launching as part of Siege X, the next step for Siege after its almost 10-year lifetime. The mode is designed to be permanent, so there’s plenty of time to get your squad back together.

Time to change the game. Image via Ubisoft

As the name says, Dual Front puts two teams of six players on opposite sides of a symmetrical map exclusively designed for the mode, facing off in a game of tug-of-war. The map is the largest in Siege history, according to Ubisoft, and will receive continuous updates.

Two combat fronts are active at the same time. Each team has to defend their sectors while trying to control the enemy’s side by placing a gadget on the objective. The catch is, the attacking squad earns progress by controlling the zone over time. There are six control points in the map—two sectors and a headquarters—and the winning team must capture all the enemy’s bases. Matches last around 20 to 25 minutes, in our experience, so there’s plenty of time to adapt and change strategies.

Since Dual Front isn’t round-based, any operators who fall while attacking or defending respawn after around 20-25 seconds, which creates a unique, more forgiving experience. There’s a set time between each point unlocks, so even if attackers capture a point, the squad can reposition and set up their defenses after defeat.

In addition to the main objectives, a bonus assignment may appear throughout the match. This might be a hostage scenario, for instance, where one squad has to take the hostages to a helicopter and the other should prevent it. Fighting on two fronts can be hectic enough, but these side goals add even more tactical decisions to any match.

Due to this unique mix of attack and defense, players have access to a set pool of operators, including attackers and defenders. You could be defending the zone when a friendly Ash pops by to lend a hand, or you could borrow a Doc to keep you topped up in an offensive push. This pool changes every month, which may create short-lived mini-metas.

Dual Front launches later, though players can sign up for a closed beta that runs between March 13 and 19.

