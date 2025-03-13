Rainbow Six Siege X release date and time

Rainbow Six Siege X, the newest free-to-play iteration of the popular title, is launching soon.

Ubisoft plans to take the incredible Siege, which has been active for a decade, to a whole new level, overhauling the title, introducing new modes, modernized maps, and a split between free and paid queues. To give you time to prepare, here’s the Siege X release date and time.

Siege X is the biggest, most expansive update for Rainbow Six Siege since its inception. The update aims to drop on June 10, free for all players. Our countdown below will target June 10 at midnight CT, as the regional release times haven’t been revealed yet.

Rainbow Six Siege X release countdown

We’ll update the clock once exact regional launch times are confirmed by Ubisoft.

Siege X is the next step for Ubisoft’s long-running tactical shooter. Image via Ubisoft

The Siege X update is a major overhaul of many of Siege‘s systems, but particularly its graphical side. Several maps have been “modernized” and brought up to speed with the current generation of hardware; 4K textures are available on PC for maximum graphical fidelity, and there’s greater interactivity with the environment on maps with objects like gas pipes and fire hydrants that will significantly impact Siege X‘s gameplay, while modern lighting systems should lead to overall improvements to the visual clarity and quality of the game.

Ubisoft has promised this and a lot more to come after Siege X releases on June 10, with more modernized maps and improvements to be released over time.

How to sign up for Rainbow Six Siege X beta

The Dual Front mode is a new and exciting way of playing Siege, available for testing in the closed beta. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft is launching a closed beta for Siege X between March 13 2pm CT to March 19 2pm CT. To sign up, you simply have to open up and watch any of the Ubisoft-sponsored Twitch streamers and await your Siege X beta Twitch drop. Make sure you first connect your Ubisoft Connect account to Twitch, as this will enable you to receive the beta code.

The closed beta features Siege X‘s new Dual Front mode, a 6v6 fight on the biggest map Siege has ever seen. The mode is permanent and here to stay, but player feedback will shape how it is included into the official game on June 10. If you’re itching to get into Siege X as soon as possible, you shouldn’t miss out on the seven-day-long beta.

