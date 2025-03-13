Rainbow Six Siege Dual Front beta – How to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts

Ubisoft’s Rainbow Six Siege is getting some new life with Siege X, a colossal overhaul of core parts of the game. It’s also bringing the Dual Front game mode, which players can access early if they can link their Twitch and Ubisoft accounts.

Getting access to the beta may not be as much of an obstacle. The first way is to watch the Siege X showcase with a linked account, which should provide you with a beta code as a Twitch Drop, though the developer may offer other ways to grab a test key. Here’s how you can link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts and access the Siege X beta.

How do I register for the Rainbow Six Siege Dual Front closed beta?

The main way to grab a Dual Front beta code is by watching the Siege X showcase (or affiliated streams) for 30 minutes with a linked Twitch account. This should award you with access to the closed beta as a Twitch drop, though you can encounter a delay when receiving your drop.

How to link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts

Before you can obtain your drops, you must link your Ubisoft and Twitch accounts through Ubisoft’s Register website. Click the Get Started prompt and log into your Twitch account, then choose your applicable platforms. If done correctly, you’ll have up to three possible platform accounts linked on the top part of the screen and your Twitch account listed as your Drops account.

At any time, you can click the Edit Accounts button on the right side of the screen to change your information. This leads you to Ubisoft’s Account Management page, where you can tweak the rest of your settings.

Once you’re set up, watch the Siege X showcase Twitch stream for 30 minutes and you’ll receive a beta code as a drop in your inventory menu. Click it to add this code to your account and head to the Ubisoft Redeem page. Input your code. If you’re on PC, the game should appear in your Ubisoft Connectt account, but players on different storefronts will get platform-specific codes.

How long is the Rainbow Six Siege Dual Front closed beta?

According to a PR representative, the beta runs from 12pm CT on March 13 to 2pm CT on March 19. At the time of writing, it’s unclear if Ubisoft plans to hold further closed or open beta tests, but players have a somewhat long window to try out the new game mode.

What is Dual Front in Rainbow Six Siege?

Dual Front is a permanent game mode unlike anything in Siege. Your team must defend three areas and attack three areas simultaneously, and squads can mix attackers and defenders from a set roster. Dying isn’t as punishing as in normal Siege, since you can respawn after around 20 seconds.

