How to play Rainbow Six Siege X beta

Rainbow Six Siege X’s closed beta is now open for those who want to test out the new version of the game, 10 years after it first launched. You’ll need a little bit of luck to get in on the action, but you at least have a few days to try.

Siege X will bring new features and update the graphics, but the new game mode Dual Front is the update’s highlight. The six-vs-six game mode will differ from the usual gameplay as players can respawn before the round is over while trying to control the map.

How to sign up for Rainbow Six Siege X beta

Play while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To participate in the Siege X closed beta, you just need to watch any Twitch stream with drops. Watch a stream for at least 30 minutes to have a chance of getting the drop. You also have to link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch account.

Here’s how to link your Ubisoft account to your Twitch:

Go to the Ubisoft’s Register website.

Click on Get Started.

Log in with your Twitch account and authorize.

Log in with your Ubisoft account.

Scroll down and check the “My Drops Account” area to see if your account is in the Twitch box.

Once you choose a streamer that has drops on—they normally have a tag in the stream’s title—start watching. You can use the “!watchtime” command in some streams’ chat to know how long you have been watching the stream, or you can go to your Inventory in the Drop & Rewards page on Twitch to see if you got the drop and how much more you need to watch to get access.

You don’t need to watch the 30 minutes in a single stream. If the streamer you were watching decides to end the stream before you have watched 30 minutes, you can just move on to another streamer. You can also mute the stream in the background, and the watch time will still count for the drop. After 100 percent progress, you can claim the Siege X closed beta drop, download it, and play it until the beta ends.

There has been an issue where players who claimed the drop didn’t receive the email containing the code, or the email had an invalid code. Ubisoft has recognized the problem and is “actively working” to resolve it.

When does the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta end?

The Siege X closed beta will run from March 13 to 19 at 2pm CT. The update will be available for all on June 10. There’s no telling if there will be more closed or open betas before the official launch, but considering the amount of time between this closed beta and the full release, players could have another chance.

What platforms can I play the Rainbow Six Siege X closed beta on?

The Siege X closed beta is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. When you claim the drop, you’ll get a link in your email where you can select what platform you wish to play on. If you pick PC, the closed beta will automatically be added to your Ubisoft Connect Library. If you pick console, you’ll get a platform-specific beta key to redeem in that console’s store.

