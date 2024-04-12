How to register for Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta

If you have a collection of unwanted charms gathering dust in your inventory the Rainbow Six Siege’s Marketplace is for you. The R6 Marketplace opens a world of opportunities when it comes to trading and you can sign up for its beta to gain early access.

While Rainbow Six players had the option to buy skins and other cosmetics in Siege from the game’s shop, they were limited to what was available through offers. With Ubisoft introducing a new Marketplace, however, players will get to buy and sell skins and cosmetics whenever they want, just like in Valve’s Counter-Strike 2.

What is the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace?

The Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace will allow you to ditch the randomness of Alpha Packs and directly purchase the weapon skins, charms, uniforms, headgear, and other cosmetic items you desire from other players.

At the time of writing, this feature is still in beta testing, and it’s a gamechanger for players who want more control over their cosmetic collection. When it becomes fully available, you’ll get to find coveted rare and discontinued skins that you might not be able to find anywhere else in the game. The R6 Marketplace also paves the way for a player-driven economy within the game, taking a page out of CS2’s book.

How to join the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace Beta

Register and enter the Marketplace. Image via Ubisoft

If you want to sign up for the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace Beta, you’ll first need to register your interest in the program. To do that:

Navigate to the official Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace beta website.

Click on the Register button.

Enter your Ubisoft login details and sign in to your account.

Agree to the terms and wait for your invite.

Once you’ve registered, Ubisoft will send you a confirmation email. It may take a while before you get this. It will let you know if you’ve been accepted into the Siege Marketplace closed beta program. Selection looks to be random.

When will the Rainbow Six Siege marketplace fully release?

There’s currently no official date for the public Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace release. However, it’s expected to arrive sometime during Year Nine, Season One.

What are the Siege marketplace requirements?

Time to collect all the super rares. Image via Ubisoft

To participate in the Rainbow Six Siege Marketplace, you must be at least Level 25, and your Ubisoft account must be in good standing, with no active sanctions. If you tick these boxes, you’ll get to step into the world of trading with R6 Credits.

