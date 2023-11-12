New R6 season Deep Freeze adds marketplace for in-game items, new map

The new Rainbow Six: Siege season, Deep Freeze, is coming with a bevy of updates to the long-running tactical shooter, including a new map, new operator, updates to the Reputation System, and access to the marketplace beta.

The marketplace is arguably the biggest update to the game in some time. It will run on R6 Credits instead of real money, but players can still both buy and sell their in-game items. You’ll only be able to get R6 Credits back for your sales, but it’s still a substantial update to the core game.

[LIVE] ❄️ Tune-in to the Operation DEEP FREEZE Reveal, now on https://t.co/27TuUcX0n1 or https://t.co/Kj5PVeYFlS!



Discover:

🇵🇹 New Operator

🏗️ New Map Lair

🕹️ New Versus AI Playlist

🎮 and more surprises! pic.twitter.com/rk7gum97ma — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) November 12, 2023

Controller mapping for controller players will be introduced later in the season, and a major balancing change to Frag Grenades and Mira will ship with the season.

Deep Freeze will also introduce Tubarão into the game. The operator, from Portugal, will utilize Zoto Canisters. A freezing agent deployed from the canisters disables enemy and friendly gadgets, slows movement, and can record operator footprints left on its surface. Tubarão is a two-speed, two-health operator with a choice between an MPX or AR-15.50 as the primary weapon.

The new map seems interesting as well. Rainbow Six: Siege rebooted its ongoing plot with a new villain, Deimos, and the new map is his Lair. The three floors are said to be distinct from each other, and they have a wide variety of entrances. From a quick bird’s eye view, it looks like Ubisoft intends Lair to be played in multiple styles in an attempt to break Siege‘s sometimes-stale default meta.

The Reputation System has been upgraded with a Grace Period. Before the function formally launches, players will have an opportunity to improve their standing with no penalties. The new Commendation System will allow players to reward each other for helpful and non-toxic gameplay with increased percentages of Alpha Pack drops.

Other new modes include two training systems: Versus AI and Map Training. In partnership with the Street Fighter franchise, Ying will get a Chun-Li skin, and Grim will get a Ryu skin.