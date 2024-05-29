Hall of Legends Ahri Premium edition splash art for League of Legends
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

LoL community believes Riot’s $400 Faker bundle is ‘biggest insult’ to fans

"The most expensive skin in celebration of the player who almost never used one."
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:06 pm

After recently getting a glimpse of the latest commemorative skins for esports icon Faker, the League of Legends community is banding together to point fingers at Riot Games for creating the “biggest insult imaginable” for fans of the pro player.

In a scathing post on the League subreddit, fans gathered together to blast the upcoming skins, which have been set at multiple ridiculous price points. Marketed as celebratory skins for Faker’s induction into the Hall of Legends, Riot stunned the League community by setting bundle prices at a range of $40 to an outrageous $450.

Splash art for Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin in League of Legends
For some, a slap in the face. Image via Riot Games

The Hall of Legends skins have been a huge talking point over the past week, with some players calling out Riot for taking advantage of Faker’s popularity and treasured status as the greatest of all time to make even more money from an expensive skin bundle in his name.

“Almost every League player loves Faker, and would have loved to own the Ahri skin dedicated to him,” the original poster said in the thread. “Riot putting the full skin behind $600 paywall is the biggest insult imaginable to us. Riot chose to exploit our love for Faker for their own gain.”

Other people mocked the sentiment, saying the most expensive bundle in League’s history is “in honor” of a player who barely uses skins in solo queue or on stage—except for some accidental choices during champion select. Overall, fans are strongly against the new bundle and are convinced it’s not even close to being worth buying.

“We get easily one of the worst deals in gaming, hiding behind the face of a beloved player,” one user said in response. “Most people won’t buy this. In my country, the cheapest bundle is around the price of minimum wage or more. It makes me deeply disappointed, [and] I’d rather have just a T1 Ahri skin.”

The Faker Hall of Legends skins are set to go live in League on June 12.

