How much do Faker’s LoL bundles cost? Hall of Legends Pass and Ahri skin RP prices

Faker is known around the world as the greatest League of Legends player of all time. And after a decade of dominance, Riot Games is celebrating him with the first Hall of Legends event bundles to commemorate his achievements.

These bundles do range in price point, though, from pretty affordable to wildly pricey, much to the chagrin of longtime Faker supporters. Many are eager to support their favorite player but are discouraged by the outrageous price that some of these bundles are fetching, especially with the Immortalized edition holding one of the highest price points of any bundle in the game.

Each bundle does come with a ton of Faker-themed items, so for anyone with the extra cash, you might still be willing to fork up the money to show off to your teammates and opponents alike as you stunt in your new skins on Summoner’s Rift.

Here are all the price points for each Faker bundle in League of Legends in RP and U.S. dollars.

All Faker LoL bundle RP prices

Premium skin, full of gold. Image via Riot Games

After Patch 14.12 drops on Wednesday, June 12, League players will get a chance to buy three different bundles at three drastically different price points. Whether you’re a casual fan looking to remember the career of Faker or a die-hard Faker stan who needs everything available, here are all of the bundles available, their RP price points, and everything you’ll be getting in each.

Bundle name Price (RP to USD) Contents Risen Legend Collection 5,430 RP or $40 Base Hall of Legends Ahri

Exclusive Hall of Legends Ahri border

Hall of Legends Pass Access

New emote

New icon Immortalized Legend Collection 32,430 RP or $235 Premium Hall of Legends Ahri skin

Foil effect on Hall of Legends Ahri loading banner

New VFX on turret destruction

Unique visuals for in-game announcements

+all content in previous collection Signature Immortalized Legend Collection 59,260 RP or $450 Premium Hall of Legends Ahri skin

Signature Edition augment with new emote, splash signature, and announcements

Gold borders and details for Ahri and LeBlanc splash banners

Exclusive title, emote, and icon

Champie Icon

100 extra levels in Hall of Legends Pass

+all content in previous collections

If you just want to buy the Hall of Legends Pass, it will cost you 1,950 RP or around $20, which isn’t too bad when compared to the rest of the bundles available for purchase.

This pass will also include a plethora of different goodies, such as the new Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin, a swath of icons, emotes, and legacy SKT skins from the org’s previous three World Championship wins. You’ll have until Monday, July 8 to complete all 100 levels of the pass so you can unlock all of the different items available to show off your fandom to the world.

The Hall of Legends pass and Faker’s new skins will be dropping on Wednesday, June 12 when Patch 14.12 goes live.

