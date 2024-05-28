Faker surrounded by statues of Ahri and LeBlanc
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
League of Legends

How much do Faker’s LoL bundles cost? Hall of Legends Pass and Ahri skin RP prices

Celebrating the GOAT will cost you.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: May 28, 2024 02:56 pm

Faker is known around the world as the greatest League of Legends player of all time. And after a decade of dominance, Riot Games is celebrating him with the first Hall of Legends event bundles to commemorate his achievements.

Recommended Videos

These bundles do range in price point, though, from pretty affordable to wildly pricey, much to the chagrin of longtime Faker supporters. Many are eager to support their favorite player but are discouraged by the outrageous price that some of these bundles are fetching, especially with the Immortalized edition holding one of the highest price points of any bundle in the game.

Each bundle does come with a ton of Faker-themed items, so for anyone with the extra cash, you might still be willing to fork up the money to show off to your teammates and opponents alike as you stunt in your new skins on Summoner’s Rift.

Here are all the price points for each Faker bundle in League of Legends in RP and U.S. dollars.

All Faker LoL bundle RP prices

Hall of Legends Ahri Premium edition splash art for League of Legends
Premium skin, full of gold. Image via Riot Games

After Patch 14.12 drops on Wednesday, June 12, League players will get a chance to buy three different bundles at three drastically different price points. Whether you’re a casual fan looking to remember the career of Faker or a die-hard Faker stan who needs everything available, here are all of the bundles available, their RP price points, and everything you’ll be getting in each.

Bundle namePrice (RP to USD)Contents
Risen Legend Collection5,430 RP or $40Base Hall of Legends Ahri
Exclusive Hall of Legends Ahri border
Hall of Legends Pass Access
New emote
New icon
Immortalized Legend Collection32,430 RP or $235Premium Hall of Legends Ahri skin
Foil effect on Hall of Legends Ahri loading banner
New VFX on turret destruction
Unique visuals for in-game announcements
+all content in previous collection
Signature Immortalized Legend Collection59,260 RP or $450Premium Hall of Legends Ahri skin
Signature Edition augment with new emote, splash signature, and announcements
Gold borders and details for Ahri and LeBlanc splash banners
Exclusive title, emote, and icon
Champie Icon
100 extra levels in Hall of Legends Pass
+all content in previous collections

If you just want to buy the Hall of Legends Pass, it will cost you 1,950 RP or around $20, which isn’t too bad when compared to the rest of the bundles available for purchase.

This pass will also include a plethora of different goodies, such as the new Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin, a swath of icons, emotes, and legacy SKT skins from the org’s previous three World Championship wins. You’ll have until Monday, July 8 to complete all 100 levels of the pass so you can unlock all of the different items available to show off your fandom to the world.

The Hall of Legends pass and Faker’s new skins will be dropping on Wednesday, June 12 when Patch 14.12 goes live.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article LoL fans immediately lambast Riot for $400 Faker signature skin bundle
Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL fans immediately lambast Riot for $400 Faker signature skin bundle
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 28, 2024
Read Article LoL players are finally finding out about this subtly useful Kalista mechanic
Championship Kalista splash art from League of Legends World Championship
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are finally finding out about this subtly useful Kalista mechanic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 28, 2024
Read Article All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections
Splash art for Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article LoL fans immediately lambast Riot for $400 Faker signature skin bundle
Risen Legend Ahri screengrab from Faker's Hall of Legends cinematic
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL fans immediately lambast Riot for $400 Faker signature skin bundle
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 28, 2024
Read Article LoL players are finally finding out about this subtly useful Kalista mechanic
Championship Kalista splash art from League of Legends World Championship
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players are finally finding out about this subtly useful Kalista mechanic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 28, 2024
Read Article All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections
Splash art for Hall of Legends LeBlanc skin in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
All contents of Faker’s Hall of Legends collections
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti May 28, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.