Life is pretty sweet for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa right now. The Twitch star has been enjoying her freedom after moving on from her abusive husband, who she claims controlled a large part of her streaming content, among other things.

Perhaps the biggest change has been the fact she’s hosting fewer hot tub streams—less than ten percent of the time compared to fifty percent in the past, to be exact.

Amouranth’s haters have always said her viewership would plummet the moment she stopped doing them. They couldn’t have been more wrong, though. Her streams are doing fine.

Weird L take that my content hasn’t changed



90 days ago I was doing 50%+ or more hot tub, now it’s like sub 10%? pic.twitter.com/L76ZvosVt7 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

According to TwitchTracker, the average number of viewers she’s had throughout November has dropped by 2,137, or roughly 18 percent. But it’s far from the doomsday they prophesied, and in her eyes, it’s certainly a good trade-off.

The 28-year-old star has streamed 14 games in the past month. Overwatch 2 is one of them. She streamed it for 20 hours and seven percent of her total stream time, and has been loving it.

“I played more Overwatch than I did [doing] hot tub [streams]. That’s NEVER HAPPENED,” she said.

I played more overwatch than I did hot tub. That’s NEVER HAPPENED — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

Then, when a fan said her ‘rebrand’ had worked out, she said it was never about ‘rebranding.’ Instead, it was more about having the freedom to do what she wants, when she wants.

“[It’s] not about rebrand. I literally don’t care,” she said. “I get to do what I want, and I still make seven figures [worth of] money a month. Life is better!”

Not about rebrand, I literally don’t care. I get to do what I want, and I still make 7 fig money a month. Life is better ❤️ https://t.co/pvdGDvQ9Zu — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 27, 2022

So, if her viewership is good, and she’s still making a ton of money on the Amazon-owned platform—basically a given considering the size of her audience—it means she doesn’t have to ‘shoehorn’ herself into being the ‘hot tub streamer’ anymore.

That doesn’t mean she’ll call it quits, but it does mean she won’t have to rely on it as haters claimed, and that’s a huge win as she looks to spread her wings as a creator.