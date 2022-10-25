Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa has regained control of her Twitch career after exposing her emotionally abusive and controlling husband, and she’s re-shuffling her streaming staff in a big change to her behind-the-scenes team.

It’s one of the first executive decisions she’s made as the leader.

“I’ve been cleaning house and moving forward with an eye towards prioritizing hires that have a strong cultural fit and align with my values,” she said. “I will be reaching out to real work clients and staff today and tomorrow and navigating the path forward!”

It’s unclear whether her husband specifically chose the staff members she wants to replace to do his bidding in the past few years or whether they’ve fallen out of her favor.

Either way, Amouranth no longer wants them on her team, and she’s swinging the axe. “There will be some staffing changes that reflect my renewed priorities and focus,” the top Twitch star explained.

“Some points of contact will change, but I’ve always kept a strong pipeline of talented employees and will continue to use the best person available for each role.”

The 28-year-old streamer is on an indefinite break from more than just streaming.

But, she briefly returned for an IRL stream on Oct. 24, so her plans aren’t set in stone. She’s been working hard behind the scenes to steer her career in the direction she wants rather than the one her husband wanted, and replacing staff is an important step.

It doesn’t mean they’ll all be fired though.

Amouranth has “hand-picked” a few existing staff members she wants to keep, and intends to follow through with the commitments they’ve organized for her.