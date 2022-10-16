Amouranth tearfully speaks on her abusive marriage

On Oct. 16, Twitch streamer Amouranth revealed that she has a husband, characterizing their relationship as physically, verbally, and financially abusive. The content creator claimed that her husband coerced her into streamer for long hours and pressured her to appear single.

In a now-deleted broadcast, Amouranth engaged in a phone argument with her apparent husband, accusing him of threatening to kill her dogs. Though her husband denied these claims, he quickly became irate and accused Amouranth of lying. After the call ended, Amouranth confirmed that this was her husband, and though she wanted to reveal her marriage much earlier, her husband pressured her to appear single.

“I’ve been wanting to tell people. Let’s stream together, just tell them that we’re fucking married,” Amouranth said, “Our relationship would be better. We wouldn’t be fighting all the time. But no, ‘don’t say that because it’s going to ruin the business model, it isn’t time yet.’ Go fuck yourself. I’m done with it.”

Amouranth further claimed that her husband threatened financial ruin if she ever sought to end the relationship. The streamer previously revealed that she makes as much as $1.1 million per month from OnlyFans alone and has a stake in several other assets. Amouranth claimed that her husband, who allegedly controls all the couple’s financial accounts, said he would only leave her with one million dollars and take the lion’s share of her earnings.

The 28-year-old streamer described that after attending couple’s therapy, her husband somewhat calmed down, however his abuse once again ramped up after the onset of Twitch’s ‘hot tub meta.’ Amouranth describes that she only “committed to the grind” because her husband painted it as a “financial opportunity” for the couple, consequently undoing much of the progress they had made in therapy.

At later points in the stream, Amouranth showed text conversations with her husband, who showed the figure verbally berating his wife, threatening to destroy her belongings, and allegedly burning up to $750,000. Taking her stream around her home, Amouranth also showed a crack on the wall, supposedly caused by her husband throwing her phone at her.

The stream ended with an unknown voice calling Amouranth, asking the streamer if she had taken her medications. Amouranth did not confirm who this voice was and has not made any comment on her situation following the worrying stream.