Amouranth taking an indefinite streaming break following allegations against husband

Twitch streamer Amouranth is planning to take an indefinite break from livestreaming and other forms of content creation for the foreseeable future, she announced today. This announcement comes days after she levied abuse allegations against her recently revealed husband.

On Oct. 16, Amouranth claimed on stream that she was being abused and manipulated by her longtime husband, who was largely unknown to fans prior to these allegations. During her initial stream, the 28-year-old streamer claimed that her husband pressured her to make OnlyFans content, appear single on stream, and kept control over the couple’s finances.

In a follow-up one day later, Amouranth announced that she had split from her husband, had regained control over her financial accounts, and is seeking legal and emotional counsel. The livestreamer continued to broadcast for several hours after providing concerned fans with an update, riding one of her horses around her ranch before ending the stream thereafter.

Taking a break, not sure when I’ll be back 💜 pic.twitter.com/gzqJylsAcK — Amouranth (@Amouranth) October 19, 2022

Days following Amouranth’s initial allegations against her unnamed husband, the livestreamer has announced that she is taking an indefinite break. In a simple message, the content creator wrote that she is “not sure when I’ll be back,” leaving viewers with little to go off of.

The response to Amouranth’s announcement was largely positive, with streamers such as Valkyrae encouraging the streamer to “take all the time you need.” Others were still concerned with Amouranth’s safety given the extent of the alleged abuse she showed, asking still for periodic wellness checks during her break.

Amouranth’s saga has been a tumultuous journey and horrifying peer into the extent of domestic abuse and manipulation for many viewers. Now that she has confirmed that she is safe and taking the next steps, the streamer is stepping back from content for the time being.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.