Who is Amouranth’s husband?

On Oct. 16, popular Twitch streamer Amouranth claimed she was being abused by her husband, who was largely unknown to audiences before her stream. Who exactly her husband still remains a mystery, as the unknown figure has never appeared on Amouranth’s stream or any supplemental content.

In her initial and following streams, Amouranth claimed that her rigorous streaming schedule, sexual content, and disconnect from other streamers were all orchestrated and pressured by her husband. Amouranth’s allegations against her unknown partner shocked and disturbed onlookers as well as long-time fans.

Amouranth abuse allegations and details

During the early part of her livestreamed call with her husband, Amouranth had the audio portion muted but quickly turned on audio after he allegedly threatened to kill her dogs. After the call ended, the 28-year-old streamer claimed her husband of pressuring her to appear single on-stream, despite wanting to make their relationship public.

Amouranth further alleged that her husband leveraged financial ruin countless times throughout the relationship. The streamer notably makes more than $1.1 million from OnlyFans alone, likely being among the top earners of Twitch as well. Supposedly holding control over the couple’s financial accounts at the time, Amouranth said her husband threatened to leave her with only 1 million dollars if they were to divorce, taking the lion’s share of her income. Amouranth showed alleged text messages of her husband threatening to destroy her personal belongings and to dump up to $750,000 into crypto.

Amouranth has one of the longest streaming schedules of any creator on the platform. With more hours streamed than xQc, Adin Ross, and Ludwig combined, Amouranth has amassed almost 30,000 hours streamed since beginning her channel in November 2016, according to Twitch Tracker. On stream, Amouranth claimed that she only “committed to the grind” because her husband pressured her by claiming the rise of the ‘hot tub meta’ was a “financial opportunity” for the couple. In a later stream, Amouranth said that this harsh streaming schedule led to her only receiving three to five hours of sleep per night.

The streamer also later showed the physical damage her husband caused to her home, showcasing cracks in the wall from where her husband allegedly threw a phone at her. Amouranth also claims that her husband prevented her from attending many streamer-led events, such as Shit Camp, claiming that there was a better opportunity to make money at home.

As of Oct. 18, Amouranth has returned to her stream, saying that she has split from her husband and is seeking legal as well as emotional counsel. The streamer has also assured fans she has regained control over her financial accounts. While the future for Amouranth is unsure, many have supported her since the outbreak of the abuse allegations.