Amouranth confirms her abusive husband prevented her from attending events

Amouranth’s husband didn’t just allegedly emotionally abuse her, he also prevented her from attending events.

In a recent stream, Amouranth said she turned down invites from Shit Camp because her husband told her that her time would be better-used streaming and making more money. She also commented that she felt she couldn’t have friends because of how her husband treated her.

Despite everything that has happened over the past several days, Amouranth has reassured her viewers that the situation is calm.

This news follows Amouranth exposing her husband as an alleged abuser to her viewers on Oct. 16. The story has quickly blown up on social media with notable Twitch personalities showing support for the streamer.

It’s disgusting seeing the internet continue to invalidate and dehumanize victims of abuse. What Amouranth has been trapped in is very real.. especially having joint accounts, married, dealing with threats, etc. I hope she gets the freedom and relief any human in abuse deserves. — RAE (@Valkyrae) October 16, 2022

Amouranth is committed to working with her team, but for now, she’s still trying to pick up the pieces and move on.

Next week, Amouranth is planning to take a week off from streaming to process everything that has happened over the last several days. It still remains to be seen where she will take her career next on Twitch.