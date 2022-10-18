It's been a horrific saga, but there's now good news.

Twitch fans, rest assured, Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is okay.

The popular streamer broke her silence for the first time since claiming her husband, who fans didn’t know even existed until that moment, was emotionally abusing her, controlling her finances, and more.

People feared for her safety, especially because her husband allegedly started damaging their property, threatened to kill their dogs, and generally seemed unstable—which made her last stream’s dramatic cut-out all the more frightening.

Fortunately, the situation has cooled, Amouranth said while live on Oct. 17.

According to the Twitch star, she has now regained control of her financial accounts, her husband is seeking help and isn’t living with her, and she’s getting legal and emotional help.

“I think when he heard himself on that call, it really sunk in how much of an asshole he is,” she said.

“As of today, I have access to all of my accounts and finances again. Here’s not here. He’s getting help. And I’m seeking legal and emotional counsel.”

The saga has been an emotional roller coaster ride. Until now, the only update anyone had was from Amouranth’s content lead, who confirmed she was safe but still sounded concerned.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter—the latter of which has also been in a toxic relationship, rallied behind her, too.

Sadly, domestic abuse is a serious issue that is still far too rampant.

The United Nations estimates that one in three women experiences some form of domestic violence globally. They define it as: “A pattern of behavior in any relationship that is used to gain, or maintain, power and control over an intimate partner.”

Amouranth’s situation fits the bill, but she’s adamant the worst of it is over.