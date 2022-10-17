Amouranth staffer says Twitch star is ‘safe’ after abusive marriage allegations

It’s been a difficult and emotional week for Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa.

The Twitch star made bombshell claims about being trapped in an abusive marriage, accusing her husband of threatening to kill her pets, pressuring her into keeping their relationship status hidden, having complete control over their finances, and more.

The revelation drew a lot of concern from people—even more so after the stream ended in a disconcerting way.

The broadcast cut out after an unidentified person behind a door asked her if she took her medication, which some believe was an attempt to undermine her claims.

Screengrab via Amouranth on Twitch

Amouranth hasn’t been seen since. It’s been complete radio silence. People assumed the worst—that Amouranth’s allegedly abusive husband cut the internet, which he’d apparently threatened to do on the phone beforehand, and has been doing god knows what to her ever since.

But, Amouranth’s content lead confirmed someone in her inner circle was able to get in touch with her and confirmed she was safe.

“People on the team were able to talk to her and she says she’s fine,” he said. “The police went multiple times since 5 am yesterday. She says she’s okay, so they can’t do much.”

He also said Amouranth had spent the whole day working things out with her husband, and since they’re handling it privately, he’s not sure what else to do at this stage.

Latest update on Kait/Amouranth: ppl on the team were able to talk to her and she says she's fine



Police went multiple times since 5am yesterday; She says she's OK so they can't do much



She spent all day talking to her husband to sort things out



Not sure what else we can do rn — marz (@TheRealMarzbar) October 17, 2022

Other than her closest friends and colleagues, nobody knew Amouranth even had a husband until she opened up about it on stream. Not even her fans. Most of them were concerned. But, a small portion was bitter she’d lied to them about being single—an act that Asmongold blasted them for.

It’s a stark reminder streamers have normal lives off-camera when they’re not streaming, and things aren’t always peachy, which is something that can be easily forgotten.