Asmongold blasts ‘pathetic’ Twitch fans claiming Amouranth took advantage of them by pretending to be single

Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa shocked the world after telling fans she’s been stuck in an abusive marriage during an intense Twitch stream on Oct. 16. She claimed her husband pressured her to be single to keep views, and in turn, money, rolling in – among other things.

But while most fans are concerned about her and her wellbeing, especially because the stream dramatically ended after an unknown voice behind a door claimed she was off her medication moments before it cut out, some are bitter that she never mentioned she was in a relationship until now.

Asmongold slammed the embittered fans for feeling that way, calling them “pathetic” and “stupid” individuals who deserve to be taken advantage of, and saying he has no sympathy for them.

Screengrab via Amouranth on Twitch

“Amouranth never said, any of these girls never said, ‘Oh, if you donate money to me, you know, there’s a higher chance of you getting acknowledgement or recognition from me, and I’m single,’” he said.

“I think these people deserve to be taken advantage of, and I think it’s good that they’re being taken advantage of,” he added. “I think that people like that are just pathetic and they deserve to be treated that way.”

Asmongold described it as being a “stupid tax,” implying it says more about them than it does about her because they expected something they’re not entitled to, and ultimately got what they deserved.

“I have no sympathy for them. I don’t care about them. They’re just pathetic,” he said. “You’re not going to get me to say, ‘Oh, they got taken advantage of!’ No. They’re stupid and they’re weird and that’s what they get.”

What’s more, if Amouranth’s claims about her husband pressuring her into lying about her relationship status are true, then perhaps those fans should direct their anger and frustration elsewhere.

After all, based on her account of everything that’s allegedly transpired, including claims her husband controls their finances and threatened to leave her with one million dollars while taking the rest for himself, it sounds like she was the true victim in this scenario.

There’s been no update on her situation since the stream cut out.